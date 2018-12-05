This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 December, 2018
Ex-Man United CEO heads Newcastle takeover consortium as Ashley confirms he plans to sell up

Magpies fans have called for the Sports Direct magnate to go for a long time, and it looks like they could be about to get their wish.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 10:51 AM
Peter Kenyon.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Peter Kenyon.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

NEWCASTLE UNITED OWNER Mike Ashley says he is planning on selling the club, by the end of December, after more than a decade of ownership.

According to multiple outlets including The Telegraph, a consortium led by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon is in pole position to launch a takeover, and he has been speaking to investors in the US for “several weeks”. 

Kenyon was CEO of sports brand Umbro before going on to hold the top job at Man United and Chelsea in the 2000s. 

Speaking on Sky News earlier this week, Ashley said he was hopeful a deal could be concluded before the end of the year.

“I’d like it to be before the January transfer window. Not [in] exclusive [talks] but talks are at a more progressive stage than they have ever been,” he said.

“I’m very keen to sell it to the right buyer and everybody’s happy, that would be good news.”

The 53-year-old Londoner has proved a divisive figure during his tenure, which has seen Newcastle twice relegated from the Premier League and then immediately promoted back.

“I am hopeful for the Newcastle fans, for the club, for everybody that I will be able to step aside and we will be able to get an owner in that can please everybody,” Ashley said.

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - White Hart Lane Newcastle owner Mike Ashley. Source: Nigel French

Sportswear magnate Ashley announced he wanted to sell the club last October after more than 10 years in charge, having paid £134.4 million to buy Newcastle in 2007.

Ashley ended takeover talks with English businesswomen Amanda Staveley for the Magpies in January 2017 after she placed a £300m (€338m) bid for the club.

The northeast outfit regularly attract crowds of more than 50,000, but their supporters have been long suffering.

Although Newcastle’s last trophy was the Championship title last year, they last won the first division title in 1927 and claimed the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (the precursor to the UEFA Cup) in 1969.

Newcastle sit in 15th place in the table having won only three of their opening 14 league games this season and are managed by former Champions League-winning coach Rafael Benitez.

© AFP 2018  

