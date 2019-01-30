This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England ready for aerial bombardment as Jones considers recalling Brown

The Harlequins fullback is in line to start against Ireland, having been dropped for the November Tests.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 10:00 PM
41 minutes ago 2,033 Views 5 Comments
EARLIER IN THE week, the official England Rugby account posted a video on Twitter showing one of Eddie Jones’ backroom staff waving a swimming pool ‘foam noodle’ at a number of back three players as they fielded high balls in training. 

Behind closed doors, Jones will have been hatching a plan to contain Ireland’s aerial threat at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening, as the sunny and serene surroundings of their luxury resort in the Algarve could not be any further from the red-hot atmosphere which awaits in Dublin.

England v Japan - Quilter International - Twickenham Stadium Borthwick and Jones.

And Steve Borthwick, the England forwards coach, insists the visitors will be fully prepared to deal with the onslaught — both in the air and on the ground — coming their way on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.

“The high ball contest is going to be a major aspect of the game,” former second row Borthwick said.

“Ireland are an extremely well drilled and well-coached team. They’re very clear about how they want to play and are a team packed full of different threats.”

While the loss of Ben Te’o to injury has paved the way for Manu Tuilagi’s return in midfield, one of the main selection issues facing Jones ahead of tomorrow’s team announcement is at fullback.

Mike Brown, although dropped last November, would provide the strongest option to deal with any Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray bombs in the 15 jersey, while Elliot Daly has started England’s last seven Tests.

Harlequins fullback Brown is back in contention this weekend, and Borthwick praised him for the way he has rebounded from the disappointment of being left out in November.

“You’ve seen Mike’s response to being left out in how he’s been playing for Harlequins,” he continued.

He’s trained hard in camp here. He’s been really good around the group. He’s an experienced player. His approach has been very, very good.

“The stats have gone up for aerial competition over the last period of time. There is an increase in the number of aerial contests, in other words when the ball is kicked to compete.

“It’s an area that all of our back three players are working hard to upskill because it’s only going to get more competitive as teams get better at it.

“It’s also a team skill because you have to get around the catcher to help him. Catching everything clean is nigh on impossible.”

