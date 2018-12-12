Double swoop as St Pat's complete deals for ex-Shamrock Rovers duo Miele and Drennan

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have added further firepower to their ranks ahead of the 2019 Premier Division campaign, confirming the additions of Brandon Miele and Mikey Drennan on two-year deals.

Drennan enjoyed a brilliant season with Sligo Rovers last campaign and represents a significant goal-threat having also impressed with Shamrock Rovers in recent years — the player returning to Ireland after five years with Aston Villa between 2010 and 2015.

Miele has been a standout performer for Rovers over the last three seasons, also spending time in England with Newcastle United, but struggled for first-team football at Tallaght Stadium last season.

“They’re top quality players, both of them,” said St Pat’s manager Harry Kenny. “They’ve both had decent career up to now. I’m very surprised they were available and we’re really thrilled to get the two of them in.”

Drennan has represented Ireland at various underage levels and was named Ireland U16 Player of the Year at the FAI awards in 2010.

📝✏️ 👏Please help us welcome @mikeydrennan & Brandon Miele to the club. The pair have signed 2 year contracts & along with Manager Harry Kenny, have been telling us how their moves to Richmond Park came about #Saints2019 #2️⃣years 🔴⚪️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8D3eJzQWaE — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) December 12, 2018

“I’ve had a good few offers, which I didn’t expect come this time of year,” the Kilkenny native said. “But look, I’m delighted to sign for Pat’s and am looking forward to the season ahead, especially with Harry there — he tried to sign me when he was with Bray.”

Miele and Drennan were team-mates at Shamrock Rovers together between 2015 and 2016, with the Dubliner reflecting that he was looking forward to a new challenge in Inchicore next season,

“It feels great to get the move done,” Miele said. “It’s Harry’s first year here and he’s trying to build the squad. His aims and his plans this year really impressed me, so it’s going to be great to be a part of that and help the team do its best.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: