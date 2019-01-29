This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 29 January, 2019
€35 million man enjoys full debut to remember as Milan beat Napoli to reach Coppa semis

Krzysztof Piatek registered a brace after only signing for the club last week.

By AFP Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 10:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,215 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4466465
Krzysztof Piatek celebrates.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Krzysztof Piatek celebrates.
Krzysztof Piatek celebrates.
Image: Imago/PA Images

KRZYSZTOF PIATEK SCORED twice on his full AC Milan debut as Gennaro Gattuso’s side beat Napoli 2-0 at the San Siro on Tuesday to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

Piatek, signed from Genoa last week as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain, put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute before doubling the lead before the half-hour mark with a fine individual strike.

It was the second time in four days that Milan had dealt a blow to Napoli’s hopes of winning a trophy this season, after a goalless draw on Saturday at the San Siro ultimately left Carlo Ancelotti’s men 11 points behind Serie A leaders Juventus.

Five-time winners Milan will face either Inter Milan or Lazio, who play on Thursday, over two legs in the last four as they look to go one better than their 4-0 final defeat by Juventus last season.

Piatek did not waste much time in endearing himself to the Milan fans, latching onto a hopeful long ball forward from Diego Laxalt, before calmly taking a touch and slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

The Polish international continued to torment the visiting defence and made it two in the 27th minute.

Piatek appeared to have few options when he collected the ball on the left-hand side of the area, but he cut inside two defenders before unleashing a powerful drive past Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

The 23-year-old has now scored an incredible eight goals in only three Coppa Italia games this season, having scored four for Genoa against Lecce in August and a double against Virtus Entella last month.

Lorenzo Insigne looked to be Napoli’s biggest danger, seeing a shot saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, before firing over the crossbar.

Napoli started to put some pressure on the hosts’ goal in the second half, with Donnarumma saving from Arkadiusz Milik and Adam Ounas.

But Milan held on to reach the semis, with Donnarumma saving his best stop for last as he denied Ounas again.

On Wednesday, Juventus continue their bid for a fifth straight Coppa Italia at free-scoring Atalanta, while Fiorentina host Roma.

AFP

