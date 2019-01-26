This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joy for Irish trio as Millwall knock Everton out of FA Cup with 94th-minute winner

Millwall scored twice in the last 15 minutes to beat Everton 3-2 in a dramatic match at The Den.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 8:24 PM
Everton's Lucas Digne and Ireland striker Aiden O'Brien compete for possession.
Everton's Lucas Digne and Ireland striker Aiden O'Brien compete for possession.
MURRAY WALLACE’S LAST-GASP winner sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory for Millwall over Premier League side Everton, securing a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup for Neil Harris’ men.

Ireland internationals Aiden O’Brien and Shaun Williams both started during the win, with defender Alex Pearce a late introduction off the bench at The Den on Saturday.

Everton looked to be on course to leave with a win after Cenk Tosun put them ahead for the second time in the contest, but Jake Cooper’s controversial equaliser – the defender diverted the ball into the net with his arm – gave Millwall hope and Wallace clinched the unlikely win deep into stoppage time.

An otherwise tepid first half finally came to life just before the break, as Richarlison opened the scoring with a deflected long-range effort that squirmed under goalkeeper John Archer.

But Millwall levelled a few moments later, Lee Gregory beating Jordan Pickford with a fine looping header after Cooper flicked a set piece on.

Millwall v Everton - FA Cup - Fourth Round - The Den Murray Wallace celebrates his late winner on Saturday. Source: Steven Paston

With the scores still level just after the hour, under-pressure Everton boss Marco Silva introduced Tosun from the bench.

And the Turkey international had a swift impact, linking well with Gylfi Sigurdsson and finishing into the bottom-right corner.

But Millwall equalised again three minutes later as Wallace’s shot came back off Pickford and Cooper converted, infuriating Silva, who could see the incident on the stadium’s big screen.

Wallace then got the winner deep into stoppage time, tapping in from close range after another Millwall set-piece caused havoc in a ramshackle Everton defence.

