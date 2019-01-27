This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Millwall pledge to ban fans guilty of racist abuse as ugly scenes mar win over Everton

An Everton fan suffered a knife wound to his face in violent clashes ahead of the game.

By AFP Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 5:08 PM
57 minutes ago 1,257 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4462344
A general view of The Den, ahead of last night's FA Cup fourth round clash between Millwall and Everton.
Image: Victoria Jones
A general view of The Den, ahead of last night's FA Cup fourth round clash between Millwall and Everton.
A general view of The Den, ahead of last night's FA Cup fourth round clash between Millwall and Everton.
Image: Victoria Jones

MILLWALL HAVE SAID they will ban for life any supporters found guilty of racist chanting during a win over Everton Saturday as the Football Association launched their own inquiry into a video published online.

English second-tier club Millwall knocked Premier League side Everton out of the FA Cup with a dramatic 3-2 victory but there was crowd trouble outside The Den, Millwall’s ground in south London, as a video appeared to show home fans trying to rile supporters of Everton with racist chants.

“Millwall Football Club is aware of, and extremely disappointed by, a video circulating online displaying alleged racist chanting during Saturday’s victory over Everton,” said a club statement.

“The club will, as is commonplace following such incidents, work with all relevant authorities during investigations into the matter and look to identify individuals involved. Anyone identified and guilty of such abuse will be banned from The Den for life.”

Meanwhile Liverpool-based Everton urge any of their supporters who witnessed incidents in and around Saturday’s match to contact them with relevant information.

“Our safety teams are continuing to work with the authorities to support ongoing investigations into unacceptable organised disorder and other fan safety-related matters which marred the FA Cup game at Millwall,” an Everton statement said.

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out, which campaigns to rid football of racism, condemned the alleged chants by saying: “The racist chanting heard from some Millwall supporters during yesterday’s match is disgusting and typical of mass discriminatory chants that continue to go unpunished.

“We reiterate our message: racial hatred – and all forms of discrimination – have no place in society, especially not in 2019. There is no reason why a footballing environment should be the exception to this rule.

“Kick It Out wants to see the relevant authorities take swift, firm and decisive action against the perpetrators.”

Before kick off, a man suffered a slash wound to the face during clashes near The Den, with London’s Metropolitan Police saying they believed he had been injured during a fight between Millwall and Everton fans.

Millwall had a notorious reputation for fan violence during the 1970s and 1980s, but the widespread criticism that came the club’s way led to a chant of “No one likes us, we don’t care” becoming an unofficial club anthem.

Millwall officials have long worked to rid the club of its associations with hooliganism. 

© AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    Milan hold Napoli to stalemate, handing Juventus major title boost
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I nearly quit football,' reveals Chelsea's new signing
    'I nearly quit football,' reveals Chelsea's new signing
    Martin O'Neill pleased after picking up first win in new role
    Kevin Long nets own goal as Man City hit Burnley for five in FA Cup hammering

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie