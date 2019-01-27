Millwall pledge to ban fans guilty of racist abuse as ugly scenes mar win over Everton

A general view of The Den, ahead of last night's FA Cup fourth round clash between Millwall and Everton.

A general view of The Den, ahead of last night's FA Cup fourth round clash between Millwall and Everton.

MILLWALL HAVE SAID they will ban for life any supporters found guilty of racist chanting during a win over Everton Saturday as the Football Association launched their own inquiry into a video published online.

English second-tier club Millwall knocked Premier League side Everton out of the FA Cup with a dramatic 3-2 victory but there was crowd trouble outside The Den, Millwall’s ground in south London, as a video appeared to show home fans trying to rile supporters of Everton with racist chants.

“Millwall Football Club is aware of, and extremely disappointed by, a video circulating online displaying alleged racist chanting during Saturday’s victory over Everton,” said a club statement.

“The club will, as is commonplace following such incidents, work with all relevant authorities during investigations into the matter and look to identify individuals involved. Anyone identified and guilty of such abuse will be banned from The Den for life.”

Meanwhile Liverpool-based Everton urge any of their supporters who witnessed incidents in and around Saturday’s match to contact them with relevant information.

“Our safety teams are continuing to work with the authorities to support ongoing investigations into unacceptable organised disorder and other fan safety-related matters which marred the FA Cup game at Millwall,” an Everton statement said.

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out, which campaigns to rid football of racism, condemned the alleged chants by saying: “The racist chanting heard from some Millwall supporters during yesterday’s match is disgusting and typical of mass discriminatory chants that continue to go unpunished.

“We reiterate our message: racial hatred – and all forms of discrimination – have no place in society, especially not in 2019. There is no reason why a footballing environment should be the exception to this rule.

“Kick It Out wants to see the relevant authorities take swift, firm and decisive action against the perpetrators.”

Before kick off, a man suffered a slash wound to the face during clashes near The Den, with London’s Metropolitan Police saying they believed he had been injured during a fight between Millwall and Everton fans.

Millwall had a notorious reputation for fan violence during the 1970s and 1980s, but the widespread criticism that came the club’s way led to a chant of “No one likes us, we don’t care” becoming an unofficial club anthem.

Millwall officials have long worked to rid the club of its associations with hooliganism.

© AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: