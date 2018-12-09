Willie Mullins' Min makes winning return at Punchestown

RUBY WALSH ENJOYED a double at Punchestown this afternoon, as he guided Willie Mullins’ Min to victory in the Grade One feature at the Naas track on Sunday.

The seven-year-old was left with work to do approaching the second-last fence in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, but dug deep down the final stretch to make a winning return.

Min, the even-money favourite, safely negotitated the final fence and streaked clear with Walsh on board, to record victory ahead of Gordon Elliott’s Shattered Love by a lenghth and a half.

“Ruby was maybe a bit bold there,” Mullins said of the finish.

“But he had to do what he had to do. It was good and the horse responded. He jumped brilliantly and I was very pleased with that.”

Min is back with a bang in the Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial @punchestownrace Chase! pic.twitter.com/nk6IxXoU8s — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) December 9, 2018

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: