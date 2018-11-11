Mkhitaryan's late fluke breaks Wolves hearts

HENRIKH MKHITARYAN SCORED a fortunate late equaliser to earn a 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Wolves, extending Arsenal’s unbeaten run under Unai Emery to 16 matches.

The Gunners looked set to lose for the first time since August in any competition after struggling to fight back following Ivan Cavaleiro’s early opener at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

But Mkhitaryan came off the bench to snatch a point for Arsenal, his cross from the right wing into the box evading everyone to creep into Rui Patricio’s bottom-left corner with four minutes to go.

There was more late drama when Adama Traore was denied by Bernd Leno in stoppage time and Morgan Gibbs-White saw an effort crash back off the crossbar.

Arsenal’s third consecutive draw in the Premier League leaves the Gunners three points behind rivals Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification, while Wolves end a three-game losing streak.

The hosts made a slow start and Cavaleiro silenced the home fans in the 13th minute.

Mesut Ozil’s pass was bizarrely dummied by Granit Xhaka, Cavaleiro collected possession in midfield and swapped passes with Raul Jimenez before slotting home a tidy near-post finish.

Wolves could have quickly doubled their lead, but Leno smartly saved from Helder Costa and bravely dived at the feet of Jimenez to prevent the rebound being converted.

Emery introduced Matteo Guendouzi at half-time in search of more tempo and Arsenal improved, Patricio finally called into action to tip away Lucas Torreira’s long-range drive.

Hector Bellerin stabbed a good chance over with his weaker left foot in the 70th minute, then the full-back’s low cross was turned on to the woodwork by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had to score.

Arsenal finally found a way through the Wolves rearguard in the 86th minute, a short corner worked to Mkhitaryan, who sent in a cross that curled into the far corner.

Wolves should have won it in stoppage time, but substitute winger Traore was kept out by Leno when he raced through on goal, the Germany goalkeeper then making a sensational fingertip save to tip a 20-yard Gibbs-White strike on to the crossbar.

