This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 11 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mkhitaryan's late fluke breaks Wolves hearts

Wolves were denied their first win at Arsenal since September 1979 by Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s late goal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 7:10 PM
31 minutes ago 2,050 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4334344
Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (not shown) scores.
Image: Mike Egerton
Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (not shown) scores.
Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (not shown) scores.
Image: Mike Egerton

HENRIKH MKHITARYAN SCORED a fortunate late equaliser to earn a 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Wolves, extending Arsenal’s unbeaten run under Unai Emery to 16 matches.

The Gunners looked set to lose for the first time since August in any competition after struggling to fight back following Ivan Cavaleiro’s early opener at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

But Mkhitaryan came off the bench to snatch a point for Arsenal, his cross from the right wing into the box evading everyone to creep into Rui Patricio’s bottom-left corner with four minutes to go.

There was more late drama when Adama Traore was denied by Bernd Leno in stoppage time and Morgan Gibbs-White saw an effort crash back off the crossbar.

Arsenal’s third consecutive draw in the Premier League leaves the Gunners three points behind rivals Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification, while Wolves end a three-game losing streak.

The hosts made a slow start and Cavaleiro silenced the home fans in the 13th minute.

Mesut Ozil’s pass was bizarrely dummied by Granit Xhaka, Cavaleiro collected possession in midfield and swapped passes with Raul Jimenez before slotting home a tidy near-post finish.

Wolves could have quickly doubled their lead, but Leno smartly saved from Helder Costa and bravely dived at the feet of Jimenez to prevent the rebound being converted.

Emery introduced Matteo Guendouzi at half-time in search of more tempo and Arsenal improved, Patricio finally called into action to tip away Lucas Torreira’s long-range drive.

Hector Bellerin stabbed a good chance over with his weaker left foot in the 70th minute, then the full-back’s low cross was turned on to the woodwork by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had to score.

Arsenal finally found a way through the Wolves rearguard in the 86th minute, a short corner worked to Mkhitaryan, who sent in a cross that curled into the far corner.

Wolves should have won it in stoppage time, but substitute winger Traore was kept out by Leno when he raced through on goal, the Germany goalkeeper then making a sensational fingertip save to tip a 20-yard Gibbs-White strike on to the crossbar.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    'It's difficult for them to be bad two games in a row': Ledesma's word of warning
    FOOTBALL
    Tottenham agree option for season-long Wembley stay as stadium delays continue
    Tottenham agree option for season-long Wembley stay as stadium delays continue
    Simeone sticks injured Godin up front, Godin scores late winner
    Baggies bounce four past Leeds as Bielsa's side lose ground in Championship race
    IRELAND
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    ARGENTINA
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mkhitaryan's late fluke breaks Wolves hearts
    Mkhitaryan's late fluke breaks Wolves hearts
    Stunning 44-pass move sees City seal victory over United in Manchester derby
    LIVE: Man City v Man United, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie