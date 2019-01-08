This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year

The Liverpool star once again saw off competition from club team-mate Sadio Mane.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 10:53 PM
1 hour ago 696 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4430321
Salah has won African Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018.
Salah has won African Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018.
Salah has won African Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

MOHAMED SALAH HAS been named African Player of the Year for the second time in succession.

Salah defended his crown after scoring 44 goals for Liverpool and Egypt in 2018.

He finished as the 2017-18 Premier League Golden Boot winner with 32 goals.

Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also made the three-man shortlist for the award.

The nominees for the main award made up the front three in CAF’s Africa Best XI of the year, with Guinea’s Naby Keita providing further Liverpool representation in a midfield completed by Atletico Madrid and Ghana’s Thomas Partey and Manchester City and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez.

The back-four was split between Serie A and the Premier League, with Juventus and Morocco’s Mehdi Benatia alongside Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly – an international colleague of Mane’s.

Ivory Coast duo Serge Aurier and Eric Bailly won approval thanks, in part, to their displays for Tottenham and Manchester United, while Uganda’s Denis Onyango of South African club Mamelodi Sundowns was recognised as Africa’s best goalkeeper.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year
    After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year
    'I am not a greenkeeper': Guardiola rejects Liverpool's long grass accusation
    Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United, says Paul Pogba's brother
    LIVERPOOL
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Klopp defends changes as Wolves prove too good for Liverpool
    As it happened: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    LEINSTER
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    Leinster register Conor O'Brien in Champions Cup squad ahead of Toulouse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pochettino: My wish is to be at Tottenham for 20 years
    Pochettino: My wish is to be at Tottenham for 20 years
    Eighteen-year-old Bohemians striker plays trial match for Leicester City
    Chelsea do Lampard no favours with Ampadu snub

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie