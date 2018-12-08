Mo Salah gives man-of-the-match award to James Milner as tribute for 500th appearance

MOHAMED SALAH TURNED down the man of the match award despite scoring a hat-trick against Bournemouth as he instead paid tribute to James Milner after the Liverpool midfielder’s 500th Premier League outing.

Salah was in irresistible form at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, opening the scoring and adding two more in an easy 4-0 Liverpool win, with Steve Cook also netting an own goal.

Salah scored a brilliant hat-trick for Liverpool against Bournemouth on Saturday. Source: Mark Pain

Unsurprisingly, Salah was named man of the match and handed the award at full-time, but he refused to take it, instead passing it on to Milner.

The former Manchester City, Leeds United and Aston Villa midfielder reached the milestone and Salah felt it necessary to honour such an achievement.

“I’m not taking it,” Salah told Sky Sports. “It’s his [Milner's] 500th game

Hat-trick hero @MoSalah refuses to take his Man of the Match award and hands it over to @JamesMilner on his 500th Premier League appearance. 👏👏👏



📺 Watch the reaction to #AFCB 0-4 #LFC on Sky Sports Premier League or follow here: https://t.co/gCPPirCr0K pic.twitter.com/l7kmzOeuVt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 8, 2018

“He deserves it today, he’s had an amazing career. I hope I have more games like this in my career, but I will not take it [the award].”

Salah’s hat-trick took him on to 10 Premier League goals for the season, while Liverpool moved to the top of the table for at least a few hours ahead of Manchester City, who face Chelsea later on Saturday.

