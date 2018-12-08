This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 8 December, 2018
Mo Salah gives man-of-the-match award to James Milner as tribute for 500th appearance

Salah passed the award onto his team-mate on Saturday despite scoring a hat-trick against Bournemouth.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 10:38 PM
24 minutes ago 1,328 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4384311

MOHAMED SALAH TURNED down the man of the match award despite scoring a hat-trick against Bournemouth as he instead paid tribute to James Milner after the Liverpool midfielder’s 500th Premier League outing.

Salah was in irresistible form at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, opening the scoring and adding two more in an easy 4-0 Liverpool win, with Steve Cook also netting an own goal.

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Salah scored a brilliant hat-trick for Liverpool against Bournemouth on Saturday. Source: Mark Pain

Unsurprisingly, Salah was named man of the match and handed the award at full-time, but he refused to take it, instead passing it on to Milner.

The former Manchester City, Leeds United and Aston Villa midfielder reached the milestone and Salah felt it necessary to honour such an achievement.

“I’m not taking it,” Salah told Sky Sports. “It’s his [Milner's] 500th game

“He deserves it today, he’s had an amazing career. I hope I have more games like this in my career, but I will not take it [the award].”

Salah’s hat-trick took him on to 10 Premier League goals for the season, while Liverpool moved to the top of the table for at least a few hours ahead of Manchester City, who face Chelsea later on Saturday. 

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

The42 Team

