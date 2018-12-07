18-year-old swimming prodigy Mona McSharry breaks two Irish records within the space of 24 hours

IT’S BEEN A week to remember for Irish swimmer Mona McSharry at the Irish Short Course Swimming Championships in Lisburn, Antrim.

On Thursday, the 18-year-old broke her own 50m Freestyle record in the heats with a time of 25.03 seconds, three hundredths of a second off her previous personal best, which she only set a couple of weeks ago.

Sligo native McSharry subsequently took gold in the final with a time of 25.22, while the Marlins swimmer also prevailed in the 200m Individual Medley in 2:12.76.

In addition, the talented Irish swimmer continued to impress today, breaking a 23-year Irish record in the 100m freestyle with a time of 54.65, with the original best time of 54.87 set in 1995.

There was joy elsewhere at the event for Bangor swimmer Jack McMillan.

The 18-year-old broke Andrew Bree’s 2003 Irish Senior Record (1:58.42) and Brian O’Sullivan’s 2013 Irish Junior Record (2:01.94) in the 200m Individual Medley Final with a time of 1:58.36.

There were two more records set in the 200m Freestyle Relay Finals for Bangor SC and Kilkenny SC.

McMillan, along with Jordan Sloan, Curtis Coulter and David Thompson secured a time of 1:29.84, in the process breaking Ards’ 2015 record.

In the women’s event, Kilkenny’s quartet of Maria Godden, Niamh Ahearne, Lucy Harte and Naomi Trait broke the 3-week-old Ards Irish junior record with a time of 1:48.18, though it wasn’t enough to claim gold in the senior event, as Aer Lingus’ Catriona Finlay, Aisling Haughey, Lisa Cooke and Hannah McMenamin prevailed with a time of 1:46.43.

Elsewhere, Rachel Bethel of Bangor took the 800m title with a time of 8:49.32.

In the 200m Butterfly Final, Limerick’s Cillian Melly triumphed in 1:59.06.

Ennis native Rory McEvoy claimed gold in the men’s 100m Backstroke Final in 53.12, while in the women’s event, Maria Godden (1:02.15) of Kilkenny emerged victorious.

Finally, Cookstown’s Calum Bain was the victor in the Men’s 50m Freestyle Final (22.22).

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: