Henry's Monaco move out of Ligue 1 relegation zone for first time in 10 weeks

FOR THE FIRST time in 10 weeks, Thierry Henry’s Monaco are out of the relegation zone as the Ligue 1 club moved to 17th with a win over Amiens on Tuesday.

Monaco held on for a 2-0 victory over Amiens, who entered the match one spot ahead of the principality club in 18th place.

With the victory, Monaco leapfrog Amiens and Dijon on goal differential, temporarily moving into a safe spot in Ligue 1.

Now in Week 16 of the Ligue 1 campaign, it’s the first time the club has escaped the drop zone since Week 6.

The first goal came in the 46th minute of Tuesday’s clash at Amiens’ ​Stade de la Licorne, with Radamel Falcao providing the game-winner from the penalty spot.

Falcao added another from the spot in the 97th minute, capping the win after Amiens’ Bakaye Dibassy was sent off in stoppage time.

The Colombian star now has seven goals and one assist on the season, with his goalscoring mark leading the club.

In total, Falcao has contributed to exactly half of Monaco’s 16 Ligue 1 goals on the season.

“From our side of things in terms of how we played it wasn’t extraordinary but we held on. Fortunately Falcao was there when we needed him,” Henry said.

We must not overreact, we need to continue to work and use the positive aspects of each match to inspire us.

Henry, who played for the club from 1994 to 1999, took charge in October following the dismissal of Leonardo Jardim.

The club were in 18th at the time of Jardim’s departure, but Henry also endured a rough start that saw Monaco unable to secure a win for more than a month.

Monaco have now won two of their last three Ligue 1 matches having topped Caen on November 24 before falling to Montpellier this past weekend.

In the Champions League, the club have already been eliminated from a group which includes Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Club Brugge, having sealed a last-place finish.

Next up for Monaco is a clash with Henry’s former Arsenal team-mate Patrick Vieira as the club host Nice on Friday.

