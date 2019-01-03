This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Henry's Monaco recruit giant Brazilian Naldo for relegation scrap

The 36-year-old moves to the Ligue 1 strugglers from Schalke.

By AFP Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 6:03 PM
The 6ft 6in defender is moving to France.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

BRAZILIAN DEFENDER NALDO has joined Thierry Henry’s Monaco from Schalke 04, the French Ligue 1 club struggling in 19th place announced on Thursday.

The 36-year-old who has won 4 caps for Brazil heads to the Principality outfit on a contract until June 2020 after 14 seasons in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg and Schalke, where he played 34 times last season.

“Welcome to Naldo, a defender with great experience at the highest level and noted for his leadership qualities. We are convinced that his profile will be an important asset in our desire to rapidly strengthen the workforce,” Monaco’s vice-president Vadim Vasilyev said in a statement on their website.

The affable 6ft 6in defender vowed to give everything he could for his new club.

“I thank AS Monaco for their trust. I will do everything to meet the expectations of the club on the field but also outside of it. I want to bring my experience to help AS Monaco,” he said on the club website.

Former France and Arsenal star Henry took over as Monaco coach earlier this season, but this is a much-depleted team in comparison to the star-studded outfit that won the French title in 2017.

© – AFP 2019

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

