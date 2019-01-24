Monaco suspend coach Thierry Henry amid question marks over his future

MONACO HAVE SUSPENDED coach Thierry Henry while they make a decision on his future, the club have confirmed.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and France player only replaced Leonardo Jardim as manager in October, but he has struggled to turn around the club’s fortunes, as they currently sit second from bottom in Ligue 1.

“AS Monaco has decided to suspend first-team coach Thierry Henry,” a statement from the club’s official website read.

The latest setback for Monaco, who were crowned Ligue 1 champions as recently as 2017, saw the relegation-threatened club dumped out of the French Cup by second-tier Metz.

Henry also found himself in hot water recently, after television cameras caught the coach shouting abuse at defender Kenny Lala during his side’s 5-1 home defeat to Strasbourg on Saturday.

The 41-year-old World Cup winner subsequently apologised over the incident.

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: