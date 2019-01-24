This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monaco suspend coach Thierry Henry amid question marks over his future

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and France player only replaced Leonardo Jardim as manager in October.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 6:46 PM
26 minutes ago 1,888 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4458033
Thierry Henry (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Thierry Henry (file pic).
Thierry Henry (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

MONACO HAVE SUSPENDED coach Thierry Henry while they make a decision on his future, the club have confirmed.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and France player only replaced Leonardo Jardim as manager in October, but he has struggled to turn around the club’s fortunes, as they currently sit second from bottom in Ligue 1.

“AS Monaco has decided to suspend first-team coach Thierry Henry,” a statement from the club’s official website read.

The latest setback for Monaco, who were crowned Ligue 1 champions as recently as 2017, saw the relegation-threatened club dumped out of the French Cup by second-tier Metz.

Henry also found himself in hot water recently, after television cameras caught the coach shouting abuse at defender Kenny Lala during his side’s 5-1 home defeat to Strasbourg on Saturday.

The 41-year-old World Cup winner subsequently apologised over the incident.

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing
    Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    Neymar in tears after suffering foot injury three weeks before Champions League clash against Man United
    IRELAND
    Irish government publishes no-deal Brexit plans for transport, healthcare and consumer protection
    Irish government publishes no-deal Brexit plans for transport, healthcare and consumer protection
    'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    CHELSEA
    'He's more an individual player than a leader'
    'He's more an individual player than a leader'
    AC Milan secure €35 million Higuain replacement
    Chelsea boss confirms Higuain is joining, but it won't be in time to face Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie