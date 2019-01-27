Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener

Monaghan 2-13

Dublin 1-13

Colm Shalvey reports from St Tiernach’s Park, Clones

Conor McManus and Stephen O'Hanlon celebrate.

MONAGHAN TURNED LEAGUE and All-Ireland champions Dublin over for the second Allianz Football League campaign in-a-row in a cracking encounter in Clones.

Niall Scully hit the net early on as Dublin raced into a five-point lead, but after gradually closing the gap before half-time, Monaghan turned things around in a pulsating second half. Goals from Stephen O’Hanlon on his league debut and Shane Carey won it for the hosts in front of more than 10,500.

Dean Rock kicked three points in the opening 12 minutes for Dublin and with Scully hitting the net, the holders raced into a big lead, with Monaghan’s only reply coming from a Micheál Bannigan free. Further frees from Bannigan and Jack McCarron kept Monaghan in touch, but Dublin pulled away again through Paul Flynn, Con O’Callaghan and Brian Fenton.

Fintan Kelly ended Monaghan’s 28-minute wait for their first score from play, while McCarron had a goal chalked off after taking a quick free that caught the Dublin rearguard unawares. McCarron and Dermot Malone added points to halve Monaghan’s deficit by half-time to 1-7 to 0-8.

Paul Mannion is blocked by Barry Kerr.

Dublin began the second half on the front foot, with Rock and O’Callaghan doubling their lead to four, but McCarron swung over a fine score for Monaghan, who got a major boost on 44 minutes when Stephen O’Hanlon’s first involvement saw him scythe through for a brilliant goal.

Conor McManus also made a quick impact off the bench by pointing a couple of frees from offensive marks and the two subs combined to set up Shane Carey to palm to the net in the 49th minute. Ryan Basquel came on to kick a brace of points for Dublin, who also had scores from Cormac Costello and O’Callaghan as they threatened a late comeback, but the accuracy of McManus guided Monaghan to an opening-day win.

Scorers for Dublin: Con O’Callaghan 0-4 (1f); Dean Rock 0-4 (2f); Niall Scully 1-0; Ryan Basquel 0-2; Brian Fenton 0-1; Paul Flynn 0-1; Cormac Costello 0-1f.

Scorers for Monaghan: Jack McCarron 0-5 (4f); Conor McManus 0-4f; Stephen O’Hanlon 1-0; Shane Carey 1-0; Micheál Bannigan 0-2f; Fintan Kelly 0-1; Dermot Malone 0-1.

Dublin's Dean Rock with Ryan Wylie of Monaghan.

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Kieran Duffy (Latton)

3. Conor Boyle (Clontibret)

4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

5. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)

6. Barry Kerr (Cremartin)

7. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet)

8. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

9. Fintan Kelly (Clones)

10. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

14. Jack McCarron (Currin)

12. Shane Carey (Scotstown)

13. David Garland (Donaghmoyne)

11. Dermot Malone (Castleblayney)

15. Micheál Bannigan (Aughnamullen).

Subs

25. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross) for Garland (43)

24. Conor McManus (Clontibret) for Bannigan (43).

23. Dessie Ward (Ballybay) for O’Connell (60)

25. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown) for Malone (68).

21. Neil McAdam (Monaghan Harps) for McAnespie (72).

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

2. Eric Lowndes (St. Peregrine’s)

6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

4. Conor Mullally (Cuala)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh MacAuley (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

21. Paul Flynn (Fingallians)

15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams).

Subs

22. Ryan Basquel (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) for Flynn (48)

20. Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) for MacAuley (temporary, 29)

19. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna) for Rock (50)

17. Cian O’Connor for MacAuley (55)

24. Paddy Andrews (St. Brigid’s) for Costello

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath). * Replaced at half-time by Paudie Hughes (Armagh).

