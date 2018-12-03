This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 3 December, 2018
Crusaders assistant Mooar to take over as Scarlets head coach next season

The Super Rugby champions’ attack coach will replace Wayne Pivac as he moves into Warren Gatland’s seat.

By Sean Farrell Monday 3 Dec 2018, 11:09 AM
29 minutes ago 619 Views No Comments
Brad Mooar, right, with fellow Crusaders assistants Ronan O'Gara and Jason Ryan.
Image: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO
Brad Mooar, right, with fellow Crusaders assistants Ronan O'Gara and Jason Ryan.
Image: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

SCARLETS WILL REPLACE head coach Payne Pivac with his fellow New Zealander Brad Mooar ahead of next season.

Mooar is currently working as assistant coach with back-to-back Super Rugby champions Crusaders. His primary focus in Christchurch has been on the team’s attack, with fellow assistant Ronan O’Gara taking responsibility for defence under head coach Scott Robertson.

Mooar, 44, previously coached the Southern Kings in Super Rugby and was director of rugby for the Southland Stags in the Mitre 10 Cup.

“The opportunity to take on the role of head coach at the Scarlets is simply too good to pass up and is both an exciting challenge for myself, and a fantastic opportunity for my family to experience life on the other side of the world,” Mooar said in a statement as he prepares to end a three-year association with the Crusaders.

Previously a solicitor, Mooar will take over from Pivac, who in turn will take over from Warren Gatland as head coach of Wales.

“We pride ourselves in appointing players and coaches that not only perform on the rugby field but also contribute to the ethos and environment of the club and our wider community,” says Jon Daniels, Scarlets’ general manager of rugby.

Brad’s rugby philosophy, leadership style and personality are everything we were looking for in a head coach.”

“Throughout the process we have been hugely impressed with Brad’s appreciation of Scarlets’ place in the community, his passion for developing players and the research he had done on our heritage.”

