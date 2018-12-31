These are the 10 most read stories on The42 this year

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

What was it about? After presiding over Nations League relegation and a dismal 2018, Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, his assistant Roy Keane, and his backroom team saw their five-year tenure come to an end.

Dana White.

What was it about? UFC boss Dana White condemned Conor McGregor and members of his entourage who attacked a bus during a promotional event for UFC 223. McGregor would ultimately face a charge of disorderly conduct and plead no contest.

Conor Murray leads the Irish celebrations against Scotland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

What was it about? Ireland beat Scotland on the penultimate weekend of the Six Nations, and when England failed to beat France later that day, Joe Schmidt’s men could celebrate another championship title — their third in five years.

Simon Zebo beats Michael Lowry to the corner to score.

What was it about? Simon Zebo found himself in the spotlight — and quickly apologised — for his gesture towards Michael Lowry when Racing 92 hosted Ulster in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Paddy Jackson, left, and Stuart Olding, right.

What was it about? Following a nine-week trial in Belfast, Paddy Jackson was found not guilty of rape and sexual assault, and Stuart Olding was found not guilty of rape. Both players subsequently had their contracts withdrawn by the IRFU and Ulster Rugby in April.

Laura Barry. Source: John Walton

What was it about? Following a long illness with cancer, Limerick jockey Laura Barry died in July, a day before she was due to marry fellow jockey Ben Hamilton. She was 25.

Conor McGregor.

What was it about? The first footage from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as Conor McGregor and his entourage attacked a bus of UFC fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor, left, and Nurmagomedov.

What was it about? Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight title against McGregor with a fourth-round submission when the two finally met at UFC 229. However, the fight was overshadowed as a member of Nurmagomedov’s team entered the octagon afterwards and struck McGregor.

Rachel Kenneally. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

What was it about? Rachel Kenneally, who played Gaelic football for Tipperary Ladies and for her club Aherlow, died in March. She was 26.

Joe Hanrahan.

What was it about? As part of our League of Ireland Legends series, Paul Dollery spoke to Limerick native Joe Hanrahan about his career in Irish football and his time under Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

