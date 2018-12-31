These are the 10 most read stories on The42 this year

10. O’Neill and Keane part company with the FAI ‘by mutual agreement’ (21 November)
Views: 90,938
What was it about? After presiding over Nations League relegation and a dismal 2018, Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, his assistant Roy Keane, and his backroom team saw their five-year tenure come to an end.
9. UFC president says McGregor’s rampage was the ‘most disgusting thing in UFC history’ (5 April)
Views: 91,555
What was it about? UFC boss Dana White condemned Conor McGregor and members of his entourage who attacked a bus during a promotional event for UFC 223. McGregor would ultimately face a charge of disorderly conduct and plead no contest.
8. Ireland crowned Six Nations champions for the third time in five years (10 March)
Views: 92,870
What was it about? Ireland beat Scotland on the penultimate weekend of the Six Nations, and when England failed to beat France later that day, Joe Schmidt’s men could celebrate another championship title — their third in five years.
7. ‘I feel s**t… I wouldn’t want my kids to do that’ – Zebo apologises to Lowry (20 October)
Views: 97,966
What was it about? Simon Zebo found himself in the spotlight — and quickly apologised — for his gesture towards Michael Lowry when Racing 92 hosted Ulster in the Heineken Champions Cup.
6. IRFU and Ulster ‘revoke contracts’ of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding (14 April)
Views: 107,347
What was it about? Following a nine-week trial in Belfast, Paddy Jackson was found not guilty of rape and sexual assault, and Stuart Olding was found not guilty of rape. Both players subsequently had their contracts withdrawn by the IRFU and Ulster Rugby in April.
5. Irish jockey, 25, loses battle with cancer a day before her wedding (13 July)
Views: 115,480
What was it about? Following a long illness with cancer, Limerick jockey Laura Barry died in July, a day before she was due to marry fellow jockey Ben Hamilton. She was 25.
4. UFC fighter injured as Conor McGregor and entourage cause mayhem in Brooklyn (5 April)
Views: 118,217
What was it about? The first footage from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as Conor McGregor and his entourage attacked a bus of UFC fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov.
3. Conor McGregor tapped out by Khabib Nurmagomedov before event descends into mayhem (7 October)
Views: 142,393
What was it about? Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight title against McGregor with a fourth-round submission when the two finally met at UFC 229. However, the fight was overshadowed as a member of Nurmagomedov’s team entered the octagon afterwards and struck McGregor.
2. Former Tipperary ladies footballer dies aged 26 (28 March)
Views: 144,647
What was it about? Rachel Kenneally, who played Gaelic football for Tipperary Ladies and for her club Aherlow, died in March. She was 26.
1. ‘I told Fergie to shove his Manchester United contract and he told me to get out of his office’ (22 April)
Views: 146,021
What was it about? As part of our League of Ireland Legends series, Paul Dollery spoke to Limerick native Joe Hanrahan about his career in Irish football and his time under Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.
All figures correct at the time of being compiled.
COMMENTS (4)