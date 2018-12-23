This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Carolina Panthers star breaks single-season record for most receptions by running back

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 101 yards and caught 12 passes for 77 yards in his side’s 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 11:56 PM
CAROLINA PANTHERS’ CHRISTIAN McCaffrey broke the NFL record for most receptions by a running back in a season

McCaffrey rushed for 101 yards and caught 12 passes for 77 yards in Carolina’s 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The 22-year-old’s performance pushed his mark 106 –Matt Forte held the previous record with 102 catches for the Chicago Bears in 2014.

McCaffrey’s milestone also broke former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith’s franchise record of 103 single-season receptions from 2005.

“At the end of the day, I just want to win. All that other stuff is great, but there’s nothing like winning,” McCaffrey said, via the Panther’s official website. ”It’s a tough sport and it’s not always good to you, but you’ve got to stay poised through the good and bad.”

Carolina’s final game of the season will be against the high-flying Saints in New Orleans next Sunday.

While the Panthers will not make a postseason appearance, McCaffrey will have a chance to eclipse 2,000 yards from scrimmage. He is just 75 yards away from joining that very exclusive club.

