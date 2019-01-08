This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United, says Paul Pogba's brother

The World Cup winner has registered four goals and three assists since the Portuguese’s sacking.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 1:49 PM
1 hour ago 1,888 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4428729
Jose Mourinho (L) and Manchester United star Paul Pogba (R) did not always see eye to eye.
Jose Mourinho (L) and Manchester United star Paul Pogba (R) did not always see eye to eye.
Jose Mourinho (L) and Manchester United star Paul Pogba (R) did not always see eye to eye.

JOSE MOURINHO WAS the problem at Manchester United as he wanted to be the centre of attention, according to Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias.

Mourinho was sacked by United last month, amid reports of dressing-room unrest having fallen out with star midfielder Paul Pogba.

The World Cup winner — who was stripped of the vice-captaincy earlier in the season and dropped to the bench during Mourinho’s final few weeks in charge — has flourished since the Portuguese’s departure, scoring four goals and tallying three assists under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Premier League.

And Mathias Pogba pointed the finger at Mourinho when explaining his brother’s revival at Old Trafford.

“The problem was Mourinho, right down the line,” Mathias Pogba, 28, told RMC Sport. “In the locker room, outside the locker room…everything.

“I know my brother, and you tell him, go, play, the rest, he will do it.”

Mathias Pogba added: “From what we see of Mourinho, he always wants to be the maestro – the centre of attention

Paul, he does not even calculate that aspect, you respect him, he will respect you, you trust him, he will perform for you in big matches.”

World Cup winner Paul Pogba has scored seven Premier League goals and nine in all competitions for United, who are fifth ahead of their trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

