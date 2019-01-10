This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mourinho preparing for 'the next step' but Benfica return ruled out

The former Manchester United manager has no intention of heading back to his homeland just yet.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 3:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,348 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4433296
Jose Mourinho left Manchester United in December.
JOSE MOURINHO HAS ruled out a return to management at Benfica, with the Portuguese not intending to head back to his homeland after being dismissed by Manchester United.

The Red Devils informed the 55-year-old that his services were no longer required at Old Trafford last month.

Despite enduring a testing spell with United, which started positively enough as three trophies were secured in his debut campaign, Mourinho remains one of the most successful managers in the business.

Various landing spots have been mooted for him since he became available. It was suggested that a man whose very first managerial role came at Benfica could head back to his roots, but Mourinho insists that will not be the case.

He has told Correio da Manha TV: “I do not like feeding news stories, but I have no intention of working in Portugal. The best way to respect a great club [Benfica] and a great president is to say that I was not approached.”

While distancing himself from a second spell in Lisbon, Mourinho is keeping his options open. He has previously retraced his steps back to Chelsea and is seeing similar moves discussed when it comes to possible openings at Real Madrid and Inter.

Quizzed on whether he could see himself back in La Liga or Serie A hot-seats, Mourinho said: “It’s a tremendous honour when you return to a club where you’ve been, but I’m talking to you and I will not talk to anyone else.

“I’m not training, I love that I am not talked about all the time and the best way to ensure that remains the case is for me to not talk either.”

He added on his immediate plans: “Now I have the right to my tranquillity, to be self-critical and analyse everything that I have experienced in the last few years. I want to able to think and prepare for the next step.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

