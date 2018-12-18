'Caption this!' Paul Pogba posts - and deletes - cryptic message following Mourinho's sacking

THERE’S NO LOVE lost between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho.

And, intentionally or otherwise, the French midfielder did nothing to mend those bridges this morning following Mourinho’s sacking by Manchester United.

United confirmed the news in a statement released at 9.46am on Tuesday morning.

Less than an hour later, Pogba posted the below image to his social media accounts:

The message, which has since been deleted, has been interpreted as a parting dig at Mourinho, who left Pogba sitting on the bench for his final game in charge, Sunday’s 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.

“You do one as well,” tweeted Gary Neville, while Patrice Evra said: “Let’s focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity.”

“ Caption This “



