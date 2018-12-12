This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 13 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho says 'nothing' surprised him about Valencia defeat

“I didn’t learn anything at all,” the Manchester United boss said.

By AFP Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 11:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,051 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4392423
Jose Mourinho pictured during Wednesday night's match.
Image: Manuel Blondeau/Aop.Press
Jose Mourinho pictured during Wednesday night's match.
Jose Mourinho pictured during Wednesday night's match.
Image: Manuel Blondeau/Aop.Press

JOSE MOURINHO SAID “nothing surprised” him about Manchester United’s miserable performance against Valencia on Wednesday but dismissed the potential impact of them finishing second in their group. 

United were beaten 2-1, a result made all the more disappointing given they could have gone through top of Group H following Juventus’ surprise loss to Young Boys. 

Defeat, however, was nothing more than Mourinho’s side deserved, as a line-up that included eight changes and a return for Paul Pogba delivered a sluggish display at Mestalla. 

“I didn’t learn anything at all,” Mourinho said. “Nothing surprised me at all.” 

United go through as runners-up into Monday’s draw for the last 16, with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich their potential opponents in the next round. 

Finishing first would have earned them a tie against one of Atletico Madrid, Roma, Schalke, Ajax and Lyon. 

“I think to qualify in this group is a success, never a failure. To finish second in this group is always a success,” Mourinho said.

“Before the game I told the players if we win and Juve win, we did our job. If we don’t win and Juve don’t win we can blame ourselves. 

“Apart from a couple of clubs that are clearly much better than the others, I don’t think the draw will be significantly different. 

“There are teams that finish second that the ones that finish first will not be happy to play against.” 

Mourinho said his team only improved after he made three changes he “didn’t want to make”, as Marcus Rashford, who scored United’s goal, Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young were all introduced in the second half. 

Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Marouane Fellaini, Andreas Pereira, Fred and Pogba were the eight players to come into the starting line-up. 

Jones scored an own-goal just after the break to double Valencia’s lead after Carlos Soler had put the home side ahead in the 17th minute. Rashford gave United hope with an 87th-minute header but it proved too little too late. 

Mourinho said injuries forced him into all his changes, except for the decision to rest David de Gea and Nemanja Matic. 

“If I play to win the group, I would have played a similar team,” said Mourinho, who added that Rashford, Lingard and Young will all start against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    FOOTBALL
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    LIVERPOOL
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    LEINSTER
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'England have a diamond' - Guardiola hails City youngster
    'England have a diamond' - Guardiola hails City youngster
    Mourinho says 'nothing' surprised him about Valencia defeat
    Man United miss the chance to finish top, as Valencia earn deserved win

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie