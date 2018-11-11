This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 11 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash

The Portuguese coach said “there are little things in his game I am not a fan of”.

By AFP Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 3:48 PM
31 minutes ago 1,459 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4333980
Sergio Aguero (file pic).
Image: Rui Vieira
Sergio Aguero (file pic).
Sergio Aguero (file pic).
Image: Rui Vieira

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Jose Mourinho has taken a veiled swipe at Manchester City star Sergio Aguero before Sunday’s derby showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

Mourinho said of Aguero that “there are little things in his game I am not a fan of”, although he declined to elaborate further when asked.

Aguero, City’s all-time leading scorer, was criticised heavily by Mourinho after a 0-0 draw with United at the Etihad in April 2017.

United midfielder Marouane Fellaini was sent off for a headbutt on the Argentina international, with Mourinho suggesting the striker’s reaction had been over-dramatic.

“I saw Aguero in the tunnel but (there was) no broken nose, no broken head, (and) his face is nice as always,” Mourinho said at the time.

Mourinho was quick to pay tribute to Aguero’s qualities as a goalscorer before United’s latest clash with arch rivals City, but he dropped a strong hint that he believes there is a dark side to his game.

I only fear when I play against him. I admire him because of his fantastic qualities,” Mourinho said.

“There are little things in his game that I am not a big fan of, but the numbers speak by themselves. The number of goals he scores.

“It is not about scoring for one season, it is about scoring goals in your career. It is about scoring goals in a different league, like the Spanish league. Clearly he is a goalscorer all over the world.”

Asked what it was about Aguero he was not a fan of, Mourinho responded: “I keep (that) for me.”

Meanwhile, the United manager made what appeared to be a reference to City’s spending when discussing his own squad rebuilding job at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has spent an estimated £370 million on players since arriving at United in May 2016, while City manager Pep Guardiola is thought to have spent around £485 million over the same period.

- Case for the defence -

United have spent extensively in central defence, midfield and attack during Mourinho’s reign, although the manager chose to focus on the full-back positions, an area in which City invested heavily in the summer of 2017, when they signed Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo.

Mourinho cited the example of Luke Shaw, a player who is now a regular in the United side after a long spell struggling for form, as an example of his ability to develop players on his books rather than dip into the transfer market for a replacement.

If I need a full-back and I buy four, it is easier,” Mourinho said. 

“If I need a full-back because I am not happy with Luke Shaw’s level, the easiest thing is to buy four. Some clubs can buy four.”

City have only bought three full-backs under Guardiola, but no other Premier League club has spent as much money in that position over the past three years, suggesting that they were the target of Mourinho’s comments.

“We didn’t buy a left-back for three years. We were wishing and working for Luke Shaw to be that left-back, but during that process we played Matteo Darmian, we played Ashley Young, we played Marcos Rojo,” he said. 

“We didn’t buy four. There is a difference. To buy four you only need good scouting and money. To make players takes more time.”

United go into Sunday’s derby having won three games in a row, reducing talk of a crisis that, at one stage in early October, looked as if it might cost Mourinho his job.

The former Chelsea boss says fevered talk of problems at Old Trafford comes with the territory of managing such a prestigious club.

It is Manchester United’s fault. When I say fault, I mean for the right reasons,” he said. 

“It is the history of the club that makes one defeat become a crisis. It is the history, the prestige.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    'It's difficult for them to be bad two games in a row': Ledesma's word of warning
    FOOTBALL
    Simeone sticks injured Godin up front, Godin scores late winner
    Simeone sticks injured Godin up front, Godin scores late winner
    Baggies bounce four past Leeds as Bielsa's side lose ground in Championship race
    Have a little Foyth! Argentine defender nets decisive goal as Spurs continue winning ways
    IRELAND
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    ARGENTINA
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash
    Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash
    LIVE: Man City v Man United, Premier League
    Salah and Shaqiri on target as Liverpool bounce back from midweek Champions League hiccup

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie