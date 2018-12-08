This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 8 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fifth time lucky as Mourneabbey finally crowned All-Ireland club champions

Doireann O’Sullivan was in outstanding form as they lifted the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup after years of near misses.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 6:54 PM
1 hour ago 3,300 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4383652
Captain Brid O'Sullivan lifts the silver.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Captain Brid O'Sullivan lifts the silver.
Captain Brid O'Sullivan lifts the silver.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Mourneabbey (Cork) 1-13

Foxrock-Cabinteely (Dublin) 1-7

Emma Duffy reports from Parnell Park 

AFTER FOUR YEARS of hurt and heartbreak, Mourneabbey are finally All-Ireland senior club champions.

The five in-a-row Cork and Munster champions finally put three painful decider defeats (2014, 2015 and 2017) and a semi-final defeat (2016) to bed as they beat Dublin’s Foxrock-Cabinteely at Parnell Park and lifted the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup.

A masterclass from Doireann O’Sullivan — who finished with 0-6 — and a goal from Laura Fitzgerald proved vital on a day to remember for Shane Ronayne’s charges.

It was a dogged game played under Saturday Night Lights, and one which had it all — from sin-bins to missed penalties, two goals and superbly-taken points.

But on an evening when new champions were to be crowned, Mourneabbey finally got over the line while Fox-Cab must go again, after also losing out in the showpiece in 2016.

Like a team most definitely on a mission from the get-go, Mourneabbey sent out a stern statement of intent as Doireann O’Sullivan fired over two excellent points in the opening two minutes.

Their dream start, aided by a strong wind, continued further as Fox-Cab were reduced to 14 players with four minutes on the clock, Emma McDonagh sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle.

The Cork outfit capitalised on the numerical advantage from there, pointing 0-6 in McDonagh’s absence as opposed to Fox-Cab’s 0-1, that coming through an Amy Connolly free.

In that period, O’Sullivan’s superb form before the posts continued while Laura Fitzgerald and Ellie Jack (two) contributed stunning efforts.

Doireann O'Sullivan and Emma McDonagh Mourneabbey's Doireann O'Sullivan in action against Emma McDonagh. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

It took Pat Ring’s Fox-Cab 18 minutes to double their tally — and to get their first score from play through Hannah O’Neill — but they pushed on from there, coming into the game more and more.

Cork captain and four-time All-Star Ciara O’Sullivan grabbed her first of the day on 23 minutes, in between two more super points off the boot of her 23-year-old sister Doireann.

The latter then intercepted Aisling Tarpey’s kick-out before laying it off to Fitzgerald, who palmed home to make it 1-11 to 0-3 in the 25th minute.

Fox-Cab responded immediately with a goal of their own at the other end, Fiona Claffey slotting home. Ciara O’Sullivan struck back with a point, leaving it 1-12 to 1-3 at the break.

Amy Connolly and Cathy Ann Stack Action from the game. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Scores were few and far between in a thoroughly dogged second half, just Sinead Goldrick and Eimear Harrington having pointed at both end until Amy Ring pointed 55th, 56th and 59th- minute frees to leave it 1-13 to 1-7.

Mourneabbey had a litany of chances to rattle the net further however. Around the 40th minute, they hit the crossbar twice in succession while Harrington put a 44th-minute penalty wide.

There was a glimmer of hope for Fox-Cab when Brid O’Sullivan was sin-binned but the brilliance of the opposing defenders, and of Maire O’Callaghan around the middle saw Mourneabbey finally over the line.

Scorers for Foxrock-Cabinteely: Amy Connolly (0-1, 1f), Hannah O’Neill (0-1), Amy Ring (0-3, 3f), Fiona Claffey (1-0), Sinead Goldrick (0-1).

Scorers for Mourneabbey: Doireann O’Sullivan (0-6, 3f), Laura Fitzgerald (1-2), Ellie Jack (0-2), Ciara O’Sullivan (0-2), Eimear Harrington (0-1).

Mourneabbey captain Brid O'Sullivan. Mourneabbey captain Brid O'Sullivan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Foxrock-Cabinteely 

1. Aisling Tarpey

2. Aedin Murray
3. Sarah Quinn
4. Emma McDonagh

5. Sinead Goldrick
6. Niamh Collins
7. Lorna Fusciardi

8. Tarah O’Sullivan
9. Ciara Ní Mhurchadh;

10. Laura Nerney
11. Amy Connolly
12. Fiona Claffey

13. Hannah O’Neill
14. Ciara O’Riordan
15. Amy Ring

Subs

21. Roisin McGovern for O’Riordan (HT)
18. Laurie Ahern for Laura Nerney (40)
22. Jodi Egan for Aedin Murray (51)
17. Sinead Delahunty for Lorna Fuscardi (53)
23. Hazel Dennedy for Amy Connolly (58)

Mourneabbey

1. Maebh O’Sullivan

2. Eimear Meaney
3. Cathy Ann Stack
4. Aisling O’Sullivan

5. Sandra Conroy
6. Roisin O’Sullivan
7. Kathryn Coakley

8. Maire O’Callaghan
9. Bríd O’Sullivan

10. Eimear Harrington
11. Ciara O’Sullivan
12. Niamh O’Sullivan

13. Ellie Jack
14. Laura Fitzgerald
15. Doireann O’Sullivan

Subs

17. Sile O’Callaghan for Ciara O’Sullivan — blood (17)
11. O’Sullivan for O’Callaghan (19)
17 Sile O’Callaghan for Laura Fitzgerald (42)

Referee: Brendan Rice (Down)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Burnley earn first league win since September against Brighton
    Burnley earn first league win since September against Brighton
    Torreira's late strike downs Huddersfield as Arsenal extend unbeaten run to 21 games
    Salah hat-trick sees Liverpool climb top of the league as Klopp’s men ease past Cherries
    LEINSTER
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Larmour's intercept try crucial as Leinster squeeze out away win in Bath
    'We have to take safety seriously' - Bath apologise for confiscating Leinster flags
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    Liverpool could recall Derby youngster from loan in January
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie