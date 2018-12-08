This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 8 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Plenty of history made as Mourneabbey end long wait for All-Ireland glory

5 talking points on the newly-crowned All-Ireland senior club champions and the 2018 showpiece.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 10:16 PM
46 minutes ago 765 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4384173

1. Mourneabbey’s long wait for All-Ireland glory finally ended

FINALLY. AT LAST.

Mourneabbey's players celebrate with the trophy 2018 champions: Mourneabbey. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Those were the words thrown around over and over as the final whistle sounded in Parnell Park and Mourneabbey were crowned All-Ireland champions after four years of hurt and heartbreak.

Cork and Munster champions the last five campaigns in-a-row, the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup had been elusive. So close but yet so far, Shane Ronayne’s side had fallen short in the 2014, 2015 and 2017 finals and the 2016 semi-final.

There was a real sense that this was it. It was 2018 or never, and that coveted silverware is finally set to spend the Christmas in Cork. Four years oh hurt and heartbreak erased. At last.

2. Realms of history made 

It was of course Mourneabbey’s first All-Ireland senior title, while the wait goes on for Foxrock-Cabinteely to have their name etched onto the trophy.

The Cork side have now completed an historic treble after lifting the All-Ireland junior title in 2005 and adding the intermediate crown to their cabinet in 2007. They become the first-ever ladies football club in the country to make it three titles across three grades.

There’s a small group that have been there since ’05, and of the nine titles available to ladies club footballers — county, provincial and All-Ireland at all three grades — they finally have all nine.

3. Big names shining on the biggest stage 

Off the back of her first TG4 All-Star award last week, Doireann O’Sullivan proved once again that she is one of the best forwards in the country. 

Doireann O'Sullivan and Emma McDonagh Doireann O'Sullivan in action. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Named Player of the Match, and rightly so, she stepped up when it mattered most and chipped in with some serious scores. Two minutes into the game, she had two inspirational points to her name, and that set the tone.

Likewise, her sister, Ciara put on a stunning display and exemplified the fight and character in this special Mourneabbey team. Sinead Goldrick and Niamh Collins on the other side, showed huge bravery in defence and never gave up despite trailing throughout.

4. The complete performance

In years past, Mourneabbey have struggled to well and truly spark to life in All-Ireland finals. Players and management say that they have never performed on the big day, but they really did last night.

Their dream start helped, of course. O’Sullivan’s two massive efforts set them on their way and lifted their confidence before Fox-Cab were reduced to 14 players in the fourth minute with Emma McDonagh sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle.

By the time she returned, it was 0-8 to 0-1. They played some incredible football throughout, their attacking play was exemplary and above all, they stayed relaxed and composed — something they probably didn’t do on other occasions.

5. What happens next?

Kathryn Coakley and Rebecca Larkin celebrate winning Mourneabbey's Kathryn Coakley and Rebecca Larkin celebrate winning. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

With the same teams dominating the landscape of the All-Ireland series year in, year out, it’s hard not to see Mourneabbey and Foxrock-Cabinteely there or thereabouts again next year.

That said, now that Mourneabbey have finally reached the Holy Grail and have got what they wanted, some players may take a step away and do things they’ve held off doing in their personal lives over the past few years. It’ll be interesting to see if Ronayne stays on, considering the journey he’s taken them on coming to an end and his continued involvement with the Tipperary ladies.

For Fox-Cab, it’s a long way back. They’ve been here before in 2016 and bounced back accordingly. And undoubtedly with youth on their side and under a great management team, they’ll do the same again.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Messi dazzles with two brilliant free kicks as Barcelona demolish Espanyol in Catalan derby
    Messi dazzles with two brilliant free kicks as Barcelona demolish Espanyol in Catalan derby
    Son Heung-min stunner buoys Tottenham for Barcelona mission as Leicester fall flat
    'He has the potential to be a fantastic player': Mourinho challenges Pogba to improve mentality
    LEINSTER
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Larmour's intercept try crucial as Leinster squeeze out away win in Bath
    'We have to take safety seriously' - Bath apologise for confiscating Leinster flags
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    Liverpool could recall Derby youngster from loan in January
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie