Dembele completes move from Spurs to Chinese Super League

BELGIUM INTERNATIONAL MOUSA Dembele has departed Tottenham Hotspur and made the move to the Chinese Super League.

Mousa Dembele made 250 appearances for Tottenham. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The transfer had been widely expected and will see Dembele move to Guangzhou R&F.

We have reached agreement with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for the transfer of @mousadembele, subject to international clearance. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 17, 2019 Source: Tottenham Hotspur /Twitter

The news was confirmed by Tottenham in a statement.

“We have reached agreement with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for the transfer of Mousa Dembele, subject to international clearance.

“The Belgium midfielder joined us from Fulham in August 2012 and scored on his debut three days later against Norwich City.

“He established himself as a key player in our starting XI and went on to make 250 appearances in total, scoring 10 goals.

“Mousa has been capped 82 times for Belgium and was part of the Red Devils’ squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

“We wish Mousa all the best for the future.”

Dembele was due to be out of contract this summer and has only made 13 appearances to to date for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season.

