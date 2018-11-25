This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

History makers! The first Longford club to reach a Leinster senior club football final

Mullinalaghta claimed a comfortable semi-final win over Carlow’s Éire Óg this afternoon.

By Conor McKenna Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 4:15 PM
33 minutes ago 1,956 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4359215

Mullinalaghta 2-15
Éire Óg 0-3

Conor McKenna reports from Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S booked their place in the Leinster senior club football final after a comprehensive 18 point victory over Eire Og, with the Carlow champions finishing the game with 12 players.

Conor McElligott, Eoghan Keegan, Aidan McElligottand John Keegan celebrate winning Mullinalaghta players celebrate their victory. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

No Longford team has ever made it to a Leinster senior decider and it’s amazing that a tiny parish on the Longford/Cavan border will go into the final with a genuine chance of victory.

Mickey Graham has been named as Cavan manager and it looks a superb acquisition by their county board as the work Graham has done at Mullinalaghta has been truly remarkable.

Eire Og opted to put 12 men behind the ball at all times and it did not work as the Carlow side struggled to score while Mullinalaghta possessed nine different scorers on the day.

Mullinalaghta looked far more organised and far sharper throughout the match.

Éire Óg’s Ross Dunphy received a straight red card in first half stoppage time after an off the ball altercation involving Aidan Mc Elligott, with the referee showing Dunphy a straight red card after consulting with the linesman on duty.

Éire Óg almost had a goal early on with Christopher Blake’s effort saved superbly with six minutes on the clock but instead it was the Longford side who opened the scoring courtesy of half back Donal McElligott.

Mickey Graham during the game Mullinalaghta manager Mickey Graham Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Christopher Blake equalised for Éire Óg but that was as good as it got for the Carlow champions with Mullinalaghta registering five points in succession to hold a 0-6 to 0-1 interval advantage.

It was never going to be easy for Eire Og playing with a man less for the second half and James McGivney’s goal with 44 minutes played gave his side a ten point advantage.

Eire Og would play the last quarter with 14 men after Christopher Blake was dismissed for two yellow cards and Mullinalaghta stretched their advantage to 13 points after a long ball in from Jayson Matthews was fisted to the net by Aidan McElligott.

The goalscorer was later forced to go off injured after an altercation with Eire Og goalkeeper Robert Moore, who was shown a straight red card as a result.

Tempers flare between Robert Moore and Aidan McElligot Tempers flare between Éire Óg's Robert Moore and St Columba's Aidan McElligott. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Mullinalaghta pushed on for an 18-point victory that was fully deserved and will become the first ever Longford side to play in a Leinster club decider.

Conan Brady and Aidan McElligott celebrate at the final whistle Joyous outcome for Conan Brady and Aidan McElligott. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Scorers for Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s: David McGivney 0-4 (3f), Aidan McElligott, James McGivney 1-0 each, Rian Brady 0-3, Donal McElligott, Brendan Fox, John Keegan 0-2 each, Gary Rogers, Jayson Matthews 0-1 each.

Scorers for Éire Óg: Darragh O’Brien 0-2, Christopher Blake 0-1.

Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s

1. Patrick Rogers

2. Simon Cadam
3. Shane Mulligan
4. Conan Brady

6. Shane Mulligan
5. Francis Mulligan
7. Donal McElligott

15. Aidan McElligott
9. John Keegan

10. Gary Rogers
11. James McGivney
8. David McGivney

13. Jayson Matthews
14. Rian Brady
12. Brendan Fox

Subs

19. Conor McElligott for Aidan McElligott (53)
18. Michael Cunningham for Brady (54)
17. Luke Meehan for Shane Mulligan (55)
22. Cian McElligott for Matthews (59)

Éire Óg

1. Robert Moore

2. Fiach O’Toole
3. Mark Fitzgerald
4. Brendan Kavanagh

5. Jordan Lowry
7. Paul McElligott
12. Eoghan Ruth

10. Sean Gannon
9. Kelvin Chatten

30. Simon Rea
11. Jordan Morrissey
14. Darragh O’Brien

20. Ross Dunphy
8. Murtough Ware
25. Christopher Blake

Subs

6. Mark Furey for Morrissey (35)
17. Richie Mahon for Lowry (38)
27. Derek Hayden for Rea (40)
16. Gerry McGill for Ware (52)

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McKenna
@conormckenna98
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    DUBLIN
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    FOOTBALL
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    Barca stay top as Dembele's late strike denies Atletico Madrid
    IRELAND
    Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    'We are what we repeatedly do' - Joe Schmidt has transformed Irish rugby
    USA
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    Inis Mór man Mullen returns to Ireland as a key part of the USA team

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie