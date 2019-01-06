This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster show teeth in attack, but Connacht maintain momentum despite defeat

There was a lot to like about both teams in last night’s seven-try thriller.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 7:02 AM
45 minutes ago 466 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4425382
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from the Sportsground

IT WAS THE kind of night that Munster’s coaching staff must have been crying out for.

A crisp, clean evening (with a tame wind by west of Ireland standards) and a team stacked with most of the best players in the province. These were conditions where Munster could show their worth.

It will count for pittance if a similar performance can’t be delivered against English opposition over the coming European weekends, but Johann van Graan’s side issued an answer to a great many questions about their attack in a 24-31 win over Connacht last night.

From clinical scores via set-plays to multi-phase moves rounded off with excellent skills to leave the try-line waiting for Peter O’Mahony and Dan Goggin, Munster were more than value for their bonus point win in the Sportsground.

Van Graan would have been forgiven for verbalising a riposte to any criticisms he had stumbled on over the past month, but he didn’t need to. His team, with its brightest talents spread through starters and the bench, did the talking for him.

“All credit to all four Irish sides,” said the South African when teed up with a chance to praise his own team.

“We’ve all had the same challenges; a lot of physicality and we all have to manage our squad.

“We won last weekend against the top team in Europe and came here, won with a bonus point against possibly one of the form teams in Europe – they’ve been playing excellent rugby – we’ll take that.”

Throw in the fact that the pre-Christmas Pro14 Conference A leaders Glasgow Warriors lost in Treviso and so were overtaken by the southern province, it was a fruitful day at the office.

Having Chris Farrell helped. The ex-Grenoble man delivered gainlines at crucial times and his offload for Alex Wootton ultimately turned the visitors’ dominance into a winnable position. Hopefully, the heavy limp he ended the game with will not prove a serious issue.

Chris Farrell and Cian Kelleher Farrell makes a bust for Munster in Galway. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Carbery was excellent too. His 16 points are the obvious contribution, but his playmaking behind the screen was sharp and his kicking from hand was as assured as his 100% off the tee.

Munster are the big winners of this inter-pro window having won home and away and having played against majority front-line opponents in all three matches. However, while last night marked Connacht’s second loss over Christmas, it’s hard to escape a sense of continued positivity around Andy Friend’s side.

The Westerners were not at full strength this weekend, shorn of Bundee Aki, captain Jarrad Butler and the late withdrawal of Denis Buckley due to illness. Add the injured Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O’Halloran to that list and there was an unmistakable lack of internationals at Friend’s disposal.

Yet they are making the most of the resources they do have. And with his side nestled just five points off Glasgow as they break for Europe, Friend was delighted by the way his side ended the match pushing for a draw having been 14 down with 15 to play.

“We’re more than those three players (Aki, Buckley and Butler), we’re more than any individual. We’re a footy team who understand what we’re trying to do and, although we had the loss, there was a lot of positives we can take out of that. We’ll take that and keep building,” said Friend.

“I thought our boys, when we got our double shunts in defence there were some really good hits out there. We carried strong and with quick ball we were making holes through them.

“It was a good arm-wrestle, we said at half-time it was going to be the team who loses concentration, doesn’t stick to the system (who loses). In the end, in fairness, it was probably us.”

Tom Farrell on his way to scoring try Tom Farrell played a key role in all three Connacht tries. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“I don’t think our concentration levels dropped, (Munster) lifted again. They kept the pressure on us and there was too much pressure there in the end…

“The way we fought back to within seven points and even right at the death, to keep challenging to get that draw. It just shows the ambition and desire of the team.”

While the other three provinces crank up the intensity for the Heineken Champions Cup over the next fortnight. Connacht can rest and rotate a touch again, and build for a mid-Six Nations run when they will be one of the teams least impacted by international call-ups.

A chance to surge up the table again, putting points on top of a few cracking Christmas performances.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solanke's Liverpool exit the right call for his career, claims Klopp
    LEINSTER
    O'Brien a 'live option' for Toulouse as Cullen praises centre's progress
    O'Brien a 'live option' for Toulouse as Cullen praises centre's progress
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    ULSTER
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    Depth the focus for Cullen as Frawley handed starting opportunity
    LEO CULLEN
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    'Players need to be aware of the sanctions': Leinster not appealing Lowe ban
    Kearney returns to captain Leinster as Cullen rotates for visit of Ulster

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie