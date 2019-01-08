This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bonus point against Connacht bodes well for developing Munster attack

Johann van Graan was pleased with his team’s decision-making last weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 8:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,074 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4429801

ANDREW CONWAY’S 111 running metres.

Joey Carbery’s four defenders beaten. Two try assists for Alby Mathewson.

Keith Earls’ four offloads. Five of the starting pack averaging two metres per carry or more. And a try-scoring bonus point for Munster.

The stats told a tale of how Johann van Graan’s side impressed in attack against Connacht last weekend, though the numbers weren’t required for Munster fans to get excited.

Ahead of Friday’s vital Heineken Cup visit to Gloucester on Friday, the hope will be that Munster’s improvement in possession last weekend was a sign of things to come in Europe.

Although Chris Farrell is a major doubt, Munster are expected to welcome Conor Murray, Rory Scannell, CJ Stander, Chris Cloete and Mike Haley into their starting XV for Friday and will be keen to continue to move forward with their attack and game management.

“Mostly our decision-making,” says van Graan when asked what pleased him most about Munster’s attack against Connacht.

“We got into shape pretty well and then the decision-makers, between Alby, Joey and Andrew specifically… I think we played some very threatening attacking rugby between the two 10-metre lines.

“Once we brought their wings up and isolated their fullback, I thought we pinned them down in their 22 [with kicks] and it was pivotal against Connacht because of their lineout threat.

“Most of their lineouts were inside their own 22; they could have run it but they kicked it out most of the time to us and I thought our maul came into the game and what we did off the maul was really good.

“We had a balance between kicking it in behind and actually playing as well, and I thought Joey’s try was a good example of that.”

Indeed, Munster’s kicking was superb throughout last weekend’s clash with Connacht, starting with this effort from Farrell in the opening minute.

1

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

This early example illustrates what van Graan means by ‘bringing their wings up,’ as Munster cleverly kick off second receiver, rather than out-half Carbery.

Carbery did obviously kick from hand in this game but it was noticeable that every other member of the backline contributed kicks too.

By shifting the ball to Farrell in midfield, Munster draw up Connacht right wing Cian Kelleher.

Kelleher is concerned about Munster passing towards the touchline and has begun to advance upfield when Farrell kicks in behind him, forcing Kelleher [14 below] to turn and chase back. Fullback Darragh Leader [15] has too much ground to cover and can’t collect the ball.

1

Farrell’s kick reaches touch for excellent territorial gain and a chance to pressure the Connacht lineout, but Munster also rolled two excellent kicks down the 15m channels to force Connacht players into touch before Peter O’Mahony and Carbery’s tries. 

Smart tactical play.

Once Munster had possession inside the Connacht 22, van Graan took pleasure from their clinical edge.

“That was the best that we’ve executed inside our opponent’s 22 for a while,” says the Munster boss.

“I thought we were really direct whilst having options off nine, 10 and 12. Pete [O'Mahony]‘s try was a good example of that, going through the phases, having real patience and if you just look at Earlsy and Andrew Conway working off the ball, that was really good, even Tadhg [Beirne]‘s line.

“That comes with continuity and putting a focus on it and we’re really happy with the four tries we scored.”

2

The work of Earls and Conway off the ball was excellent in this case.

We can see Earls communicating with Conway just after Farrell has made a strong carry in midfield.

2

Carbery has worked around the corner to act as first receiver and benefits from the early organisation of Earls and Conway outside him.

Meanwhile, Beirne is running an excellent late line [white below] close in to the ruck, just attracting Connacht’s eyes back into that area.

3

Mathewson feeds Carbery and he comes under pressure from the fast-advancing Jack Carty. 

Outside Carbery, Conway runs a superb line to the inside of next defender Caolin Blade, offering Carbery a ‘front-door’ option [white below].

4

Conway’s line serves to attract Blade [circled in green above] and means he can’t fade off Conway and deal with Earls, who is bouncing out behind Conway [red] to offer Carbery the back-door option.

With Blade in a difficult situation, Carbery makes a good decision and passes to Earls, who rounds Blade – the Connacht scrum-half slips as he attempts to recover from being drawn in on Conway.

3

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

Carty might reflect that he could have got into the offloading channel a little earlier but Earls is able to take the tackle from Kelleher and hang up the offload for O’Mahony – who just gets to the ball ahead of Carty.

All in all, a delightful score for Munster.

Carbery’s excellence as first receiver is obvious here, while he also showed his class in the fullback position later in the game for his own try.

4

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

Carbery is clearly Munster’s first-choice out-half but it was interesting to note how he linked well with replacement Tyler Bleyendaal in this instance and on other occasions in the closing 20 minutes.

Bleyendaal remains short of his best form and made errors against Connacht but the multi-playmaker model is certainly something that van Graan is keen for Munster to harness.

“I like to have two 10s on the field, whether it’s at 10 and 12 or 10 and 15 and that’s why we got Mike Haley, similar to Zeebs [Simon Zebo] when he comes into that first and second receiver role,” explains the Munster head coach.

“So, it’s fantastic to have that quality of Joey and Tyler alongside each other and I think their try was a good example of it. Earlier in the season when Joey came from the bench we moved JJ [Hanrahan] to 15 so it’s great to have those options around.

“There’s certain decision-makers in a game, in my opinion, that makes teams tick and 10 and 15 are two of those and the fact we might have Rory [Scannell] back this week as well if he’s selected and then 10, 12 and 15, if we end up that way it’s brilliant.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United, says Paul Pogba's brother
    Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United, says Paul Pogba's brother
    Paul Gascoigne to stand trial over 'sexual assault by touching' charge
    Defender, 16, becomes Liverpool's youngest FA Cup player
    LIVERPOOL
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Klopp defends changes as Wolves prove too good for Liverpool
    As it happened: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    LEINSTER
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    Leinster register Conor O'Brien in Champions Cup squad ahead of Toulouse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I am not a greenkeeper': Guardiola rejects Liverpool's long grass accusation
    'I am not a greenkeeper': Guardiola rejects Liverpool's long grass accusation
    Pochettino: My wish is to be at Tottenham for 20 years
    Eighteen-year-old Bohemians striker plays trial match for Leicester City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie