Wootton hopes to give Munster's away form a boost while staking first-team claim

MUNSTER WING ALEX Wootton says the southern province are desperate to get their away form in check and get back in the hunt for silverware.

Johann van Graan’s men are on the road this weekend when they go to Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi for a clash with Zebre on Sunday.

Though the draw away to Exeter in the Heineken Champions Cup was a hugely commendable performance, form outside of Cork or Limerick remains cause for concern.

After winning seven of their 15 away matches last season, Munster’s form on the road this term has been disappointing, with losses against Glasgow Warriors, Cardiff Blues and Leinster before finally posting their first win, 30-26, away to Cheetahs on 4 November.

“It’s one of those things that isn’t necessarily brought up, but as a professional you are aware of it. All we can do is right some wrongs there,” said Wootton.

“Of course the fact that our results are better at home than away is probably a credit to our supporters.

“As a collective it’s not just on matchday the guys who are going away to play games, the work that is done during the week with the squad and hopefully going forward we will right some wrongs.”

The 24-year-old Macclesfield native has only played three times this season but scored twice for the Munster senior side. Wootton had a brilliant 2017-18 where he scored nine tries in 22 appearances and he knows he needs to work hard to reach those heights again.

“I was involved in the European Cup semi-final in Bordeaux. Even though I learned a lot from that, it’s been tough to get going this season,” said Wootton.

“I feel I’m back on the path now and hopefully can kick on. Training is great and that’s all you can do, manage the day to day stuff and if I’m involved this weekend, put my best foot forward and give the coaches a bit of a headache.

This season has been different, I haven’t played very much, two and a half games and for one and a half of those I wasn’t supposed to be involved but got called in when Andrew Conway was ill the night before the Glasgow game and Mike Haley with his hamstring.

“I was only supposed to play one game this season as compared to last season. I’ve managed to accept those sorts of things… and, of course, it shows how deep the squad is. The competition is right up there and where else would you want to be?

“It’s going to make you a better player and a better person at the same time. It’s fantastic.”