This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wootton hopes to give Munster's away form a boost while staking first-team claim

A heavy loss in Cardiff stands out in Munster’s poor recent away record.

By Daragh Small Friday 23 Nov 2018, 7:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,656 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4355622
Wootton speaks to the media this week.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Wootton speaks to the media this week.
Wootton speaks to the media this week.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER WING ALEX Wootton says the southern province are desperate to get their away form in check and get back in the hunt for silverware.

Johann van Graan’s men are on the road this weekend when they go to Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi for a clash with Zebre on Sunday.

Though the draw away to Exeter in the Heineken Champions Cup was a hugely commendable performance, form outside of Cork or Limerick remains cause for concern.

After winning seven of their 15 away matches last season, Munster’s form on the road this term has been disappointing, with losses against Glasgow Warriors, Cardiff Blues and Leinster before finally posting their first win, 30-26, away to Cheetahs on 4 November.

“It’s one of those things that isn’t necessarily brought up, but as a professional you are aware of it. All we can do is right some wrongs there,” said Wootton.

“Of course the fact that our results are better at home than away is probably a credit to our supporters.

“As a collective it’s not just on matchday the guys who are going away to play games, the work that is done during the week with the squad and hopefully going forward we will right some wrongs.”

The 24-year-old Macclesfield native has only played three times this season but scored twice for the Munster senior side. Wootton had a brilliant 2017-18 where he scored nine tries in 22 appearances and he knows he needs to work hard to reach those heights again.

“I was involved in the European Cup semi-final in Bordeaux. Even though I learned a lot from that, it’s been tough to get going this season,” said Wootton.

“I feel I’m back on the path now and hopefully can kick on. Training is great and that’s all you can do, manage the day to day stuff and if I’m involved this weekend, put my best foot forward and give the coaches a bit of a headache.

This season has been different, I haven’t played very much, two and a half games and for one and a half of those I wasn’t supposed to be involved but got called in when Andrew Conway was ill the night before the Glasgow game and Mike Haley with his hamstring.

“I was only supposed to play one game this season as compared to last season. I’ve managed to accept those sorts of things… and, of course, it shows how deep the squad is. The competition is right up there and where else would you want to be?

“It’s going to make you a better player and a better person at the same time. It’s fantastic.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    Emotional Schmidt prepares to make decision on Ireland future with his family
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    Irish youngster Connolly open to loan move amid reported Bundesliga interest
    Ireland striker Maguire won't play again this year due to latest injury setback
    IRELAND
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    LEINSTER
    'We're hoping for great things': Cullen continues Leinster's investment in youth
    'We're hoping for great things': Cullen continues Leinster's investment in youth
    'It's an absolute privilege to lead these guys out'
    Teenage flanker Penny set for Leinster debut as Cullen names team for Ospreys
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    Quick-fix appointment could waste a huge opportunity for Irish football
    Former Ireland manager backs Stephen Kenny to succeed O'Neill

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie