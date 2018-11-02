This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Johnston handed first Pro14 start at out-half as Bleyendaal captains Munster

Johann van Graan has named his team for Sunday’s Pro14 clash against the Cheetahs.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 2 Nov 2018, 12:01 PM
1 hour ago 3,042 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/4318976

BILL JOHNSTON WILL have the opportunity to showcase his burgeoning potential as a playmaking out-half when he makes his first Guinness Pro14 start for Munster against the Cheetahs on Sunday afternoon.

The 21-year-old is named to start in Johann van Graan’s side for the round eight clash in Bloemfontein [KO 2.45pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport], as Munster seek their first away win of the campaign.

Bill Johnston Johnston starts for Munster on Sunday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

With Johnston handed the reins in the pivot position, Tyler Bleyendaal makes his long-awaited return from injury at inside centre, with the Kiwi set to captain the southern province. 

Bleyendaal will make his first senior appearance in eight months at the Toyota Stadium after a protracted spell on the sidelines following neck surgery, and his return is a welcome boost for Munster.

Without as many as 24 players through international duty and injuries, van Graan’s resources have been stretched but the Munster head coach has been able to name the likes of Mike Haley, Alby Mathewson, Jean Kleyn and Chris Cloete in his starting XV.

Sammy Arnold — named in Ireland’s November internationals squad — has passed the return to play protocols to partner Bleyendaal in midfield as the centre looks to get more minutes under his belt with a view to making his Ireland debut later this month.

Overall, there are nine changes to the side that defeated Glasgow Warriors in dramatic fashion last week, with four of those alterations coming in the backline.

Academy winger Shane Daly is handed another opportunity to impress while Alex Wootton is named on the opposite flank, with Haley continuing at fullback.

Up front, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer, Darren O’Shea and Arno Botha all come into the pack while Fineen Wycherley — named at blindside — is in line for his first Pro14 start.

Academy players Sean O’Connor and Gavin Coombes are named among the replacements, with Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley and last week’s matchwinner Rory Scannell also held in reserve. 

Munster currently sit third in Conference A but are yet to register a victory on the road this season, with all four of their Pro14 wins coming in Cork or Limerick. 

The Cheetahs, meanwhile, are bottom of the division with just one win from seven outings.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Shane Daly
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Tyler Bleyendaal (captain)
11. Alex Wootton
10. Bill Johnston
9. Alby Mathewson

1. James Cronin
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Darren O’Shea
6. Fineen Wycherley
7. Chris Cloete
8. Arno Botha.

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. John Ryan
19. Sean O’Connor
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Duncan Williams
22. Ian Keatley
23. Rory Scannell. 

Cheetahs:

15. Rhyno Smith
14. William Small-Smith
13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg
12. Nico Lee
11. Rabz Maxwane
10. Tian Schoeman
9. Shaun Venter (captain)

1 Ox Nche 
2 Joseph Dweba 
3 Aranos Coetzee 
4 Walt Steenkamp
5 JP du Preez
6 Gerhard Olivier
7 Junior Pokamela 
8 Aidon Davis.

Replacements:

16. Reinach Venter
17. Charles Marais
18. Erich de Jager
19. Sinthu Manjezi/Justin Basson
20. Daniel Maartens
21. Abongile Nonkontwana
22. Tian Meyer
23. Louis Fouche. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    ITALY
    McGrath's scrum-half nod, Larmour's shot at 15 and Ireland's back row ballast
    McGrath's scrum-half nod, Larmour's shot at 15 and Ireland's back row ballast
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Vardy urges team-mates to honour deceased Leicester City owner's memory against Cardiff
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    IRELAND
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie