Carbery class, O'Brien's burst and all your Pro14 highlights

IN CASE YOU were otherwise engaged, perhaps even in transit to or from one of these games, here’s a quick glance back a the weekend inter-pro action.

There’s also five more Pro14 matches for good measure, including Glasgow Warriors’ loss away to Benetton and Ken Owen’s turn at number 8 for Scarlets.

Leinster 40 Ulster 7

Connacht 24 Munster 31

Benetton 20 Glasgow Warriors 17

Ospreys 20 Cardiff Blues 11

Scarlets 22 Dragons 13

Edinburgh 38 Southern Kings 0

Zebre 12 Cheetahs 27

