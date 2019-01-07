Carbery class, O'Brien's burst and all your Pro14 highlights

IN CASE YOU were otherwise engaged, perhaps even in transit to or from one of these games, here’s a quick glance back a the weekend inter-pro action.
There’s also five more Pro14 matches for good measure, including Glasgow Warriors’ loss away to Benetton and Ken Owen’s turn at number 8 for Scarlets.
Leinster 40 Ulster 7Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Connacht 24 Munster 31Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Benetton 20 Glasgow Warriors 17Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Ospreys 20 Cardiff Blues 11Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Scarlets 22 Dragons 13Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Edinburgh 38 Southern Kings 0Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Zebre 12 Cheetahs 27Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
