Munster increase capacity of Thomond for Champions Cup pool decider

MUNSTER WILL INSTALL additional seating at Thomond Park for their final Heineken Champions Cup pool game in January in anticipation of a sell-out for the visit of Exeter Chiefs.

With all four teams still in mathematic contention to progress through to the quarter-finals, Pool 2 is set to go down to the wire with Munster set to host the Premiership side in round six on Saturday 19 January.

Thomond Park is set to be sold out for Munster's next two home games. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The southern province has already sold 21,000 tickets for the game and today announced it will install additional seating on the goal line at each end, giving as many supporters as possible the opportunity to see a potential pool-deciding clash.

It will bring the capacity of the Limerick venue up to 26,267, which has already been sold out for next week’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro against Leinster on Saturday 29 December.

Despite defeat to Castres last weekend, Johann van Graan’s side remain in pole position in the pool with two rounds remaining, and travel to face Gloucester at Kingsholm on Friday 11 January.

Munster say tickets for the north and south goalline are priced at €45, while terrace tickets range in price from €20-35 ahead of that round six showdown with the Chiefs.

