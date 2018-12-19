This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Munster increase capacity of Thomond for Champions Cup pool decider

A sell-out crowd is expected for the visit of Exeter Chiefs in January.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 2:39 PM
2 hours ago 4,495 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4405369

MUNSTER WILL INSTALL additional seating at Thomond Park for their final Heineken Champions Cup pool game in January in anticipation of a sell-out for the visit of Exeter Chiefs.

With all four teams still in mathematic contention to progress through to the quarter-finals, Pool 2 is set to go down to the wire with Munster set to host the Premiership side in round six on Saturday 19 January.

A general view of Thomond Park Thomond Park is set to be sold out for Munster's next two home games. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The southern province has already sold 21,000 tickets for the game and today announced it will install additional seating on the goal line at each end, giving as many supporters as possible the opportunity to see a potential pool-deciding clash.

It will bring the capacity of the Limerick venue up to 26,267, which has already been sold out for next week’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro against Leinster on Saturday 29 December. 

Despite defeat to Castres last weekend, Johann van Graan’s side remain in pole position in the pool with two rounds remaining, and travel to face Gloucester at Kingsholm on Friday 11 January. 

Munster say tickets for the north and south goalline are priced at €45, while terrace tickets range in price from €20-35 ahead of that round six showdown with the Chiefs.

COMMENTS (3)

