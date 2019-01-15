This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There's 47 guys who want to be picked': Munster promise fire without fatigue for decider against Chiefs

Munster will be pumped for the visit of Exeter with or without Peter O’Mahony.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 6:30 AM
16 minutes ago 243 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4439325

YOU DIDN’T HAVE to be in Kingsholm to see the early battle lines being drawn deep in the sand.

In fact, it may well have been best experience on a screen in the comfort of your own home. A safe distance combined with the close-up view of Peter O’Mahony’s early tangle with Frnco Mostert had the feel of a cinematic epic as the opposite numbers engaged in a verbal joust from their respective positions on flank of a scrum.

After staring one another down, O’Mahony celebrated the penalty win at the set-piece with a guttural roar and a clenched fist of intent aimed at the South African.

Before Joey Carbery could cut loose, the foundation for his work came thanks to Munster’s pack hitting their mark and emotional pitch required for a very physical encounter.

Johann van Graan says O’Mahony is 50-50 to line up against Exeter this weekend and the captain moved freely enough around Munster’s UL base yesterday, but it will be a surprise if discomfort of his rib cartilage injury clears within eight days.

“We have to decide that they are going to go there and stand up and not back down, physically or emotionally,” said Rob Baxter after his side beat Castres to set up a grand finale in Pool 2.

The Premiership leaders will have the intensity dialled all the way up in search of an unlikely pool win and a landmark European quarter-final. Munster will most likely have to get back to their peak passion without their fearless leader on the field, while also sustaining the clinical streak that served them so well in Galway and Gloucester.

Keith Earls and Peter O'Mahony celebrate as Rory Scannell scores their second try O'Mahony celebrates Rory Scannell's try in Kingsholm. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I think it comes from deep within,” says Van Graan, when asked where Munster dig their drive, an ‘emotional energy’ from.

“You just have to drive around town, see boys in the street playing rugby and not football, and see the red flags.

If you walk into Thomond Park… I don’t know what it is, but you walk through that tunnel and see ‘Pride’ (written) in front of your face,  you drive on the bus and you see people and what this team means to the people. I think it comes from that.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, once you are a part of Munster you are always a part of Munster.

“Games like this are why we play this game. You might win or you might lose, but one thing I can guarantee is the effort is for the people of Munster is the most important thing.

“And that is why you have to improve your game because you can’t always count on emotion. That’s why I say I would like to think we have improved our game so we are going to use the emotion but we also have to play well to beat a quality team like Exeter.”

Van Graan was happy to reel off names of players who could fill the physical void on Saturday if O’Mahony doesn’t pull through in time. Fineen Wycherley played blindside in a win over Leinster that was nothing if not fiery and has been in terrific form this season. Tadhg Beirne, Tommy O’Donnell, Chris Cloete, Arno Botha and of course CJ Stander are also options to wear the number 6 jersey if Van Graan shuffles the pack around.

“We have a lot of options. The most important thing is to find out how Pete is first and then look at our options and we’ll make a call on Thursday.

 

Fineen Wycherley Fineen Wycherley at training yesterday in UL Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I know we thrive on the big occasion and big games. We love to play at Thomond Park and we’ve got a quality squad.

“Pete’s been involved in most of the big games for the last two years. He wasn’t involved, starting against Leinster – he was involved as a water carrier.

“If it comes to that over the weekend, we’re a team who believes in the squad. I’ve said from day one, in all competitions you’re going to gain some guys and you’ll lose some guys.

“If he doesn’t play it will be a loss for the team, but I thought CJ did really well as captain against Leinster and I thought Fineen Wycherley had an excellent day.”

Stander is a talismanic figure no matter what role or position he is given. His carrying style means he will always lead by example, but Van Graan backed his captaincy yesterday while highlighting his work off the ball in defence and attack.

“I think where he has improved is, he is not only in his carrying from nine, not only carrying in channel one, there is width in his game and the decisions that he makes, one of the things that he doesn’t get a lot of credit for is his defence.

“In the lead up to some of our tries you have just got to look what he does off the ball. He is a true professional and it is great to have him at Munster.”

Jaco Taute Jaco Taute at Munster training in UL. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Aside from O’Mahony, Van Graan’s medical team have no major injury worries ahead of the Pool 2 decider. Chris Farrell came through another 80 minutes despite concerns over his knee last week and his formidable presence will again be an important part of Munster’s attacking game. In defence, O’Mahony’s breakdown threat would be a huge miss as Exeter revel in extended periods of possession, sets which so often sap energy from teams.

“I can tell you, they are the best at that. Statistically, they do keep the ball the best in Europe and they do keep it for the longest,” says the South African.

“So your discipline has got to be key and you’ve got to adapt to the referee and we’ve got the same referee we had the previous time against Exeter, Jerome Garces, one of the best referees in the world and both teams will have to adapt to him.

Tadhg Beirne and Mike Haley Tadhg Beirne's breakdown threat will be key for Munster against the Chiefs. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I think all the games that I’ve seen against Exeter, you get your opportunities and you’ve got to use them. I think we’ve used our opportunities in the last three weeks and I think we’ve converted.”

After three tough weeks with frontliners rarely far from the field, those sapping bouts of pressure could prove telling. Van Graan is not worried about fatigue in his ranks. That, he feels, will be warded off by the need for one last push before the current group disbands until after the Six Nations and also competition for places in a squad with a low injury toll.

“There’s 47 guys who sat here this morning that all want to be picked for the weekend,” he says.

“I think we have planned well over the last four or five months to make sure that we peak for these last two games in Europe, because after this, I said to the team this morning, the next time we see each other together as a group is at the end of March and that’s a long way down the line.

“So whoever gets selected at the weekend will give it their all, and that’s what you want, round six in Europe. As a player you want to play in games likes these.”

For games like these, watching from the couch doesn’t quite cut it.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    PSG star hints at retirement next year
    PSG star hints at retirement next year
    Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit outburst
    Robertson defends Salah amid diving accusations
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says Guardiola
    Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says Guardiola
    Solskjaer still has to earn Man Utd job - Gary Neville
    David Silva makes history as Man City close the gap on Liverpool
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    Mourinho's system was 'really difficult' to play in – Pogba
    Mourinho's system was 'really difficult' to play in – Pogba
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    Why Paul Pogba has looked transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjær

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie