26,267 tickets accounted for as Munster sell out Thomond for Exeter's visit

THE HOTLY-ANTICIPATED Heineken Champions Cup round 6 pool clash between Munster and Exeter Chiefs on 19 January is sold out, the province announced today.

The 2017 English champions will visit Thomond Park in the finale of what is proving to be a tightly contested pool campaign.

The Chiefs go into round five four points back from Johann van Graan’s men. Despite failing to win in their opening three pool matches, Rob Baxter’s side will still have knock-out aspirations if they can keep the revival alive with a home win over Castres this Sunday.

Munster installed additional seating to bring capacity to 26,267 and, just as they did ahead of the win over Leinster, sold out with two weeks to spare.

Before Exeter come to face a sold-out Thomond Park, Munster will travel to Gloucester this Friday aiming to bolster their three-point lead over Castres in Pool 2.

