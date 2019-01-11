Good news for fans as Munster's European pool decider set for free-to-air TV

MUNSTER’S SOLD-OUT CHAMPIONS Cup clash against Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park will be shown on free-to-air television, after Virgin Media announced its live coverage of the round six game.

The Ballymount broadcaster’s cameras will be in Limerick for a potential Pool 2 decider on Saturday 19 January [KO 5.30pm].

The Virgin Media cameras will be in Limerick next week. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Johann van Graan’s side currently top their pool heading into tonight’s round five against Gloucester at Kingsholm, and the qualification picture will have become a lot clearer for the southern province ahead of next weekend.

With all 26,000 tickets sold out in advance, Virgin Media One’s coverage provides a boost for rugby fans without a BT Sport subscription, as Munster bid to record another famous European win at Thomond Park.

Champions Cup rugby returns to the broadcaster’s schedule tomorrow afternoon as Virgin Media One brings supporters live coverage of Leinster’s crucial Pool 1 encounter against Toulouse from the RDS [KO 1pm].

The meeting of the two four-time European winners has effectively become a pool decider, and fans will be able to watch all the action from Dublin live free-to-air.

Shane Horgan, Matt Williams and Shane Jennings will analyse the action alongside presenter Joe Molloy, with commentary from the RDS coming from Alan Quinlan and Dave McIntyre.

Virgin Media last year secured a four-year agreement with the EPCR to broadcast nine live Champions Cup games per season on terrestrial television in Ireland, including coverage of one quarter-final, one semi-final and the tournament decider.

Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:

