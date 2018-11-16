Mathewson extends stay with Munster as Farrell returns to full training

Chris Farrell with a limited brief in Munster training last month.

JOHANN VAN GRAAN’s midfield options have been massively boosted with news that Chris Farrell and Jaco Taute have returned to full training this week.

Munster will resume Pro14 action away to Zebre on Sunday week (25 November) and the powerful centres will, at the least, have a part to play in preparations for the clash.

Farrell has been sidelined since February when he suffered an ACL injury training with Ireland and there had been fears he may have to wait until deeper into winter to make his return.

Taute has been out of action with a bruised knee since September, having suffered a long lay-off with ligament damage last season.

Staying in the centre, Sam Arnold could be in with a chance of featuring for Ireland against the USA next weekend as he came through his return to play protocols after a suspected concussion.

Jean Kleyn looks set to be out until the New Year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

However, there is bad news as the southern province emerge from the break with second row Jean Kleyn ruled out for six weeks due to a thumb injury picked up against the Cheetahs.

The issue looks set to keep Kleyn out of the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 2 back-to-backs against Castres next month as well as the Christmas inter-pros.

Conor Oliver, Ronan O’Mahony and Calvin Nash are also due to return to full training, but James Hart and Conor Murray remain among the contingent of players unavailable due to injury.

Mathewson has impressed since his arrival in Munster. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

To ease the concern around the number nine jersey, All Black Alby Mathewson has been granted a three-month extension on his contract. The scrum-half, who turns 33 next month, will provide cover through the Six Nations as the extended deal will keep him in Limerick until the end of March.

Tipperary prop Cronan Gleeson has been released by the province after his short-term development contract came to an end.

