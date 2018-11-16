This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mathewson extends stay with Munster as Farrell returns to full training

However, Jean Kleyn looks set to miss the European clashes with Castres after undergoing surgery on his thumb.

By Sean Farrell Friday 16 Nov 2018, 4:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,072 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4344105
Chris Farrell with a limited brief in Munster training last month.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Chris Farrell with a limited brief in Munster training last month.
Chris Farrell with a limited brief in Munster training last month.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JOHANN VAN GRAAN’s midfield options have been massively boosted with news that Chris Farrell and Jaco Taute have returned to full training this week.

Munster will resume Pro14 action away to Zebre on Sunday week (25 November) and the powerful centres will, at the least, have a part to play in preparations for the clash.

Farrell has been sidelined since February when he suffered an ACL injury training with Ireland and there had been fears he may have to wait until deeper into winter to make his return.

Taute has been out of action with a bruised knee since September, having suffered a long lay-off with ligament damage last season.

Staying in the centre, Sam Arnold could be in with a chance of featuring for Ireland against the USA next weekend as he came through his return to play protocols after a suspected concussion.

Jean Kleyn Jean Kleyn looks set to be out until the New Year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

However, there is bad news as the southern province emerge from the break with second row Jean Kleyn ruled out for six weeks due to a thumb injury picked up against the Cheetahs.

The issue looks set to keep Kleyn out of the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 2 back-to-backs against Castres next month as well as the Christmas inter-pros.

Conor Oliver, Ronan O’Mahony and Calvin Nash are also due to return to full training, but James Hart and Conor Murray remain among the contingent of players unavailable due to injury.

Munster's Alby Mathewson Mathewson has impressed since his arrival in Munster. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

To ease the concern around the number nine jersey, All Black Alby Mathewson has been granted a three-month extension on his contract. The scrum-half, who turns 33 next month, will provide cover through the Six Nations as the extended deal will keep him in Limerick until the end of March.

Tipperary prop Cronan Gleeson has been released by the province after his short-term development contract came to an end. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    'I know he can’t wait to get out there and have a shot at these guys'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    IRELAND
    Jimmy Dunne and Manchester United youngster drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    Jimmy Dunne and Manchester United youngster drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    How the All Blacks' haka is the ultimate 'ON' switch
    'Josh has been unbelievably physical. He will fit in seamlessly'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved Â£5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet
    Video Assistant Referees to be used in Premier League from next season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie