This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster GAA vote against allowing Waterford play home games outside of province

Walsh Park is deemed unsuitable to host Munster SHC games.

By Cian Roche Friday 30 Nov 2018, 6:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,267 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4369916
Walsh Park has been deemed unsuitable to host Munster SHC matches.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Walsh Park has been deemed unsuitable to host Munster SHC matches.
Walsh Park has been deemed unsuitable to host Munster SHC matches.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

MUNSTER GAA HAVE voted against allowing Waterford to play home games outside of the province for next year’s senior hurling championship.

Walsh Park has been deemed unsuitable to host Munster championship games and the Déise County cited their inability to play in their own county as a factor in their high number of defeats this summer.

Páraic Fanning’s side lost all but one of their Munster SHC games this summer, their only positive result was a draw with Tipperary – with the match held at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Nowlan Park had been tipped as a possible replacement venue for the county due to its proximity to Waterford city, but a vote taken in a meeting of the Munster CCC ruled against the idea.

Michael Walsh scores a goal Waterford faced Cork this summer in Semple Stadium, Thurles. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Munster GAA say that “discussions are ongoing” between themselves and Waterford GAA in relation to hosting next year’s Munster SHC home games against Clare and Limerick at Walsh Park.

Waterford GAA county board received planning approval for developments to Walsh Park in September. However, any major renovations may come too late for the beginning of their Munster SHC game with Clare on 12 May.

They will also face reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick later that month in a game scheduled as a home match. 

Munster GAA ruled:

“Waterford proposed to amend the regulation whereby in the event a county is unable to host home games, it would be possible to nominate venues outside the province.

“This proposal was defeated. Discussions are ongoing in relation to Waterford hosting their 2019 Munster Senior Hurling Championship home games versus Clare and Limerick in Walsh Park Waterford.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    First woman to ever score a point in Croke Park to be inducted into LGFA Hall of Fame
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    More than derby day bragging rights on the line for Liverpool at Anfield
    More than derby day bragging rights on the line for Liverpool at Anfield
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty
    Sanchez unlikely to play for Man United again in 2018

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie