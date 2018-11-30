Munster GAA vote against allowing Waterford play home games outside of province

MUNSTER GAA HAVE voted against allowing Waterford to play home games outside of the province for next year’s senior hurling championship.

Walsh Park has been deemed unsuitable to host Munster championship games and the Déise County cited their inability to play in their own county as a factor in their high number of defeats this summer.

Páraic Fanning’s side lost all but one of their Munster SHC games this summer, their only positive result was a draw with Tipperary – with the match held at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Nowlan Park had been tipped as a possible replacement venue for the county due to its proximity to Waterford city, but a vote taken in a meeting of the Munster CCC ruled against the idea.

Waterford faced Cork this summer in Semple Stadium, Thurles. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Munster GAA say that “discussions are ongoing” between themselves and Waterford GAA in relation to hosting next year’s Munster SHC home games against Clare and Limerick at Walsh Park.

Waterford GAA county board received planning approval for developments to Walsh Park in September. However, any major renovations may come too late for the beginning of their Munster SHC game with Clare on 12 May.

They will also face reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick later that month in a game scheduled as a home match.

Munster GAA ruled:

“Waterford proposed to amend the regulation whereby in the event a county is unable to host home games, it would be possible to nominate venues outside the province.

“This proposal was defeated. Discussions are ongoing in relation to Waterford hosting their 2019 Munster Senior Hurling Championship home games versus Clare and Limerick in Walsh Park Waterford.”

