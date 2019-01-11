This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Mahony's popped rib the only dampener on a brilliant night for Munster

The captain was forced off early in the second half after an excellent performance.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 11 Jan 2019, 10:36 PM
Murray Kinsella reports from Kingsholm

PETER O’MAHONY SUFFERED a rib injury during Munster’s impressive 41-15 win over Gloucester. 

The Munster captain was superb for the opening 46 minutes of his team’s five-try win but was forced off injured early in the second half, replaced by Billy Holland.

Peter O'Mahony leaves the field with an injur O'Mahony was forced off early in the second half. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Speaking post-match, Munster boss Johann van Graan confirmed that O’Mahony had popped a rib during what was a highly-physical performance.

Van Graan stated that it is too early to say how long the captain will be sidelined for, but he is now a doubt for next weekend’s clash with Exeter in Thomond Park.

With the Six Nations only three weeks away, Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt will also be waiting anxiously on a further update. Ireland open their campaign against England on 2 February and Schmidt will be hoping O’Mahony’s injury clears rapidly.

“He’s in a bit of pain,” said van Graan. “It looks like a rib.

“We’ll obviously have to take our time with it and re-assess on Monday. Sometimes it heals quickly and other times not, so I’ve got no update but it’s definitely a popped rib.” 

Otherwise, it was a superb night for the Joey Carbery-inspired Munster on the road as they moved eight points clear at the top of Pool 2 of the Heineken Cup ahead of second-placed Castres’ visit to Exeter on Sunday afternoon.

“We’re very happy with the win and the bonus point,” said van Graan. “We knew this was going to be a massive game and they started with real intent, that first penalty they went to the corner.

“We knew it was going to be a tough one and we kept them out. Two other moments in the game for me – the try just before half time that we scored. I thought our patience was so good, something we’ve worked on over the last three weeks.

“The try they scored after half-time was 35 phases and even though they scored the try that actually made us stronger in terms of our belief. We’ll take this bonus point win away from home.

“It’s only Friday night now, which means two extra rest days and we start again on Monday.” 

