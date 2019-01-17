This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 17 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This is a team who is absolutely capable of winning the Heineken Cup'

Speaking on the latest episode of Heineken Rugby Weekly, Andy Dunne says he has been convinced that Johann van Graan’s side can be European champions.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 5:30 PM
40 minutes ago 1,827 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4445724

MUNSTER HAVE DESERVEDLY been attracting praise in the wake of their bonus-point win away to Gloucester in the Heineken Champions Cup last weekend. 

Johann van Graan’s side can secure a quarter-final place with a win against Exeter at Thomond Park on Saturday and though the English team were also impressive against Castres last time out, Munster now have exciting momentum behind them.

Joey Carbery celebrates scoring his second try with Andrew Conway and Chris Farrell Munster were in superb form last weekend in Gloucester. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With Joey Carbery showing his creative class behind a dominant Munster pack in Kingsholm, the southern province marked themselves out as European contenders.

Indeed, speaking on this week’s Heineken Rugby Weekly, Andy Dunne said the Munster performance last weekend convinced him that van Graan’s men are good enough to win the competition outright: 

“Every facet of Munster’s game was at a high level – the scrum, the lineout, the maul, competition at the breakdown, their passing, their box-kicking. Every part of their game that’s simple and requires execution was done with excellence.

“That’s often the apparent mystery around great sides like the All Blacks, they just consistently do it and eventually, at some point, the weaker side will creak, give way and the tiredness takes over and suddenly the floodgates open.

“That was very indicative of what happened with Munster. 20 or 25 minutes of close-quarters, tit-for-tat stuff and not much to separate the sides but suddenly there was a big margin by 80 minutes.

“It’s the first time, in my mind, I’ve watched Munster in the last two to three years where I just sat back and went, ‘This is a team who is absolutely capable of winning the Heineken Cup outright.’

“Whether it’s by fortune or design, the combinations seem to be coming together brilliantly. If you look at Murray, Carbery, Scannell, Farrell, a multitude of choices in the back three and, obviously, Earls is going to be involved in there – a lot of experience. 

“Up front, I spoke to Peter Coyle, ex-Leinster who is my scrum Jedi, and he’s talking about how fearsomely strong their scrum looks. Although they might not have the glitz and glamour of a Tadhg Furlong, they’re really good in the scrum, which is really what their job is.

“They’ve added in the likes of Tadhg Beirne, they’ve got the leadership of guys who have been around the group for a long period – the Billy Hollands, the unsung heroes – and they seem to have this wonderful mix through that side that suggests to me that they could quite well be champions this year.”

Elsewhere on this week’s episode of Heineken Rugby Weekly, Andy, Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella discussed the big calls in Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad for the Six Nations, as well as an interesting move for Munster’s Ian Keatley to Italy.

There was a love-in for Carbery’s left-footed grubber kick against Gloucester, chat about the latest England squad and, with another big European weekend ahead, lots of discussion about Connacht, Ulster and Leinster.

For all of that and more, check out this week’s Heineken Rugby Weekly on iTunes, Soundcloud or wherever you get your podcasts, and please send your questions and thoughts for next week’s episode to heinekenrugbyweekly@the42.ie.


Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Henry says going head-to-head with Vieira on the line 'felt really weird'
    Henry says going head-to-head with Vieira on the line 'felt really weird'
    Lampard slams Bielsa's 'spying' presentation which publicly explored his tactics at Derby
    Kane injury cannot be excuse for Tottenham - Pochettino
    LEINSTER
    Leinster openside Van der Flier in impressive form as Six Nations looms
    Leinster openside Van der Flier in impressive form as Six Nations looms
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    IRELAND
    Ireland to face Bulgaria and New Zealand in Dublin as FAI confirm 2019 friendlies
    Ireland to face Bulgaria and New Zealand in Dublin as FAI confirm 2019 friendlies
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Shane Lowry equals course record to secure early lead at Abu Dhabi
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    Fabinho prepared to fill in at centre-back after becoming a regular for Liverpool
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie