Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Munster hoping to have Conway and Haley in harness for Castres clash

Johann van Graan could be without Stephen Archer as the Champions Cp back-to-backs get into gear.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 1:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,964 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4374589
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE INJURY concerns over Stephen Archer, Mike Haley and Andrew Conway ahead of Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Castres in Thomond Park [1pm, BT Sport]. 

Johann van Graan’s side begin their training week in UL today, with fullback Haley still progressing through HIA return to play protocols after Friday’s win over Edinburgh in Cork.

An illness is keeping Archer out of training, while Conway – who scored twice for Munster within a week of his hat-trick for Ireland – is nursing a bruised knee which the head coach is hopeful will clear by Sunday.

The southern province are unbeaten heading into the pivotal back-to-back phase of the pool stage, leading pool 2 with seven points after a draw away to Exeter and a home win over Gloucester.

The reigning French champions are seventh after 11 rounds of the Top14, though just three points off third-place La Rochelle in a congested chasing pack behind Clermont and Toulouse. 

Darren Sweetnam continues to be monitored after the back injury picked up in the first-half of Ireland’s win over the USA. Scrum-half Alby Mathewson is working his way back from a calf injury and is expected to reintegrate into training over the coming weeks.

