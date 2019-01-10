Munster and Leinster name teams for 'A' inter-pro at Thomond Park

MUNSTER HAVE INCLUDED a mixture of senior and academy players in their ‘A’ team to face Leinster in tomorrow’s inter-pro challenge match at Thomond Park [KO 2pm].

The southern province have named Alex Wootton, Calvin Nash and Ronan O’Mahony in an experienced back three, while Mike Sherry and Ian Keatley — who is set for a move to Benetton — are among the replacements.

Alex Wootton starts for Munster A. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bill Johnston and Neil Cronin form the half-back partnership, with hooker Kevin O’Byrne captaining Munster for the visit of Leinster to Limerick on Friday afternoon.

There is a welcome return to action for Liam O’Connor, who makes his first Munster appearance since November 2017, as he joins O’Byrne and Ciaran Parker in the front row.

Flanker Conor Oliver will hope to get more minutes under his belt as he continues his comeback from a foot injury sustained in pre-season after making his first senior start of the season against Ulster in the Pro14 over Christmas.

UCC duo Shane O’Hanlon and John Hodnett are also named in the Munster squad along with Waterpark RFC’s Eoin O’Connor.

Meanwhile, Leinster will be captained by academy hooker Ronan Kelleher after head coach Noel McNamara named an exciting side for the one-off game.

There are plenty of senior squad players included in the eastern province’s travelling party, including Peter Dooley, Vakh Abdaladze and Josh Murphy, who all start in the pack.

Oisin Dowling, who made his senior debut against Ulster last weekend, starts in the second row with Murphy, while Scott Penny is named at openside after impressing during three Pro14 starts.

Scott Penny has impressed for Leo Cullen's side in the Pro14. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Athy RFC’s Martin Moloney, who has represented Ireland at U19 and U18 level, starts at blindside flanker, while St Mary’s College man Ronan Watters completes the back row.

Another player who has made his senior debut this season, Patrick Patterson, is selected at scrum-half, with Ireland U20 international Harry Byrne completing the half-back pairing.

Jimmy O’Brien starts in midfield with former Belvedere College star David Hawkshaw, while Tommy O’Brien — who last year captained Ireland U20s — is named on the left wing opposite Gavin Mullin.

The game will be streamed live on Munster’s YouTube channel, while supporters can gain entry to Thomond Park free of charge.

Munster A:

15. Alex Wootton

14. Calvin Nash

13. Matt More

12. Alex McHenry

11. Ronan O’Mahony

10. Bill Johnston

9. Neil Cronin

1. Liam O’Connor

2. Kevin O’Byrne (captain)

3. Ciaran Parker

4. Sean O’Connor

5. Darren O’Shea

6. David Hyland

7. Conor Oliver

8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry

17. Shane O’Hanlon

18. Keynan Knox

19. Eoin O’Connor

20. John Hodnett

21. Jack Stafford

22. Ian Keatley

23. Liam Coombes.

Leinster A:

15. Rob Russell

14. Gavin Mullin

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. David Hawkshaw

11. Tommy O’Brien

10. Harry Byrne

9. Patrick Patterson

1. Peter Dooley

2. Ronan Kelleher (captain)

3. Vakh Abdaladze

4. Oisín Dowling

5. Josh Murphy

6. Martin Moloney

7. Scott Penny

8. Ronan Watters.

Replacements:

16. Daniel Sheehan

17. Michael Milne

18. Jack Aungier

19. Brian Deeney

20. Cian Prendergast

21. Cormac Foley

22. Liam Turner

23. Hugo Conway.

