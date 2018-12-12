This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd

The southern province will install additional goalline seating to meet demand.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 11:54 AM
2 hours ago 4,353 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4390332

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED their Guinness Pro14 inter-pro clash against Leinster on Saturday 29 December has sold out in record time, and is set to equal the highest attendance for a game at Thomond Park.

The southern province will install additional goalline seating at the Limerick venue for the round 12 clash, bringing the overall capacity to 26,267.

A view of a sold out Thomond Park during the game Thomond is set for another bumper festive crowd. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The festive fixture, moved from its traditional St Stephen’s Day slot this year, kicks off at 5.15pm and will be live on eir Sport.

Last year’s meeting between the provincial rivals at Thomond saw Jordan Larmour score that virtuoso try to help Leinster to a 34-24 victory, as Leo Cullen’s side went on to lift the Pro14 title in May.

Leinster’s only loss in their last eight encounters with Munster was the 29-17 defeat at Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day 2016, with the eastern province claiming a 30-22 win in round six at the Aviva Stadium back in October.   

Meanwhile, Connacht have also announced that additional temporary terracing is to be installed in the Sportsground to meet the high level of ticket demand for the Christmas inter-pros against Ulster [Friday 28 December, 7.35pm] and Munster [Saturday 5 January, 7.35pm].

The additional terracing can increase the total capacity of the Galway venue in excess of 8,000 spectators, with tickets for both games still available.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

