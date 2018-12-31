Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster

A DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE will meet in Neath this week to consider what action to take against Leinster’s James Lowe for his dismissal in the defeat to Munster.

Lowe was sent off in the first half of Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 fixture at Thomond Park after upending Andrew Conway as the Munster player gathered a high clearance.

Referee Frank Murphy produced a red card under Law 9.17, which states that a player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.

Lowe was the only player mentioned in a Guinness Pro14 disciplinary update issued this afternoon. No further citings are expected to arise from the feisty encounter in Limerick, during which Leinster’s Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong were shown yellow cards and Johnny Sexton was involved in an incident with Munster counterpart Joey Carbery.

Lowe will face an all-Welsh disciplinary panel — comprising Roger Morris, Ray Wilton and Rhian Williams — via video conference on Thursday.

Leo Cullen’s side are due to host Ulster at the RDS on Saturday evening.

