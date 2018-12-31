This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 31 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster

The Leinster wing was dismissed for an act of foul play during the Guinness Pro14 clash at Thomond Park.

By Paul Dollery Monday 31 Dec 2018, 4:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,455 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4418444
Referee Frank Murphy sends off Leinster's James Lowe.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Referee Frank Murphy sends off Leinster's James Lowe.
Referee Frank Murphy sends off Leinster's James Lowe.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

A DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE will meet in Neath this week to consider what action to take against Leinster’s James Lowe for his dismissal in the defeat to Munster.

Lowe was sent off in the first half of Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 fixture at Thomond Park after upending Andrew Conway as the Munster player gathered a high clearance.

Referee Frank Murphy produced a red card under Law 9.17, which states that a player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.

Lowe was the only player mentioned in a Guinness Pro14 disciplinary update issued this afternoon. No further citings are expected to arise from the feisty encounter in Limerick, during which Leinster’s Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong were shown yellow cards and Johnny Sexton was involved in an incident with Munster counterpart Joey Carbery.

Lowe will face an all-Welsh disciplinary panel — comprising Roger Morris, Ray Wilton and Rhian Williams — via video conference on Thursday.

Leo Cullen’s side are due to host Ulster at the RDS on Saturday evening.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    Pogba: 'We want to attack... maybe we just realised we are Manchester United'
    'I also suffered racist songs': Maradona shows support for Napoli's Koulibaly
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Quiz: Do you know what county these 2018 Gaelic football club winners are from?
    Quiz: Do you know what county these 2018 Gaelic football club winners are from?
    The son of a Cork GAA legend's unexpected role in ending a 33-year wait
    Mullinalaghta boss makes winning start to Cavan reign, Donegal ease to McKenna Cup victory
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    As it happened: Man United vs Bournemouth, Premier League
    'We're in December and it's better to wait': Allegri dismisses United links for now
    LEINSTER
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath return ahead of Leinster's clash with Ulster
    Cullen hopes Leinster will be better for their Thomond Park experience

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie