12 Mins

1 min ago

12 Min: Munster 3, Exeter 0

Wonderful intensity at the start of this game.

Exeter have the scrum, first of the evening… Fields of Athenry rings out around Thomond Park.

We reset after the first attempt.

Munster win it but turn over possession out on the left wing… Exeter win the penalty – Scannell doesn’t release and Munster penalised at the breakdown.