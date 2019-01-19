Keep up to date with all the minute-by-minute action from Thomond Park.
Liveblog
13 Min: Munster 3, Exeter 0
Exeter kick for touch and collect from their penalty. They maul and are camped just short of the Munster line.
12 Min: Munster 3, Exeter 0
Wonderful intensity at the start of this game.
Exeter have the scrum, first of the evening… Fields of Athenry rings out around Thomond Park.
We reset after the first attempt.
Munster win it but turn over possession out on the left wing… Exeter win the penalty – Scannell doesn’t release and Munster penalised at the breakdown.
PENALTY! Munster 3, Exeter 0
Carbery splits the posts for the home side. Murray receiving some treatment on his shoulder – seems OK after a heavy fall on it.
5 Min: Munster 0, Exeter 0
Munster put the ball in touch. Line out from Niall Scannell.
Ball is gathered by Stander. Maul is excellent, advantage given to Munster…
We come back for the Munster penalty. Excellent from Munster. So simple but very effective.
4 Min: Munster 0, Exeter 0
Good start from Exeter, very physical so far. They’re probing the Munster defence looking for the gaps.
Joe Simmonds tries a chip through but gives away possession for Exeter.
Munster now have it. Murray box kick, ball is chased and Conway has his run checked.
Penalty Munster.
1 Min: Munster 0, Exeter 0
Game on.
“It’s nights like this I miss the privilege of pulling on that Munster jersey”
Alan Quinlan on comms says the atmosphere is electric…
We’re all geared up for kick-off
Here we go!
Couple of Chiefs spotted ahead of kick-off…
With 10 minutes until kick-off…
A whopping 90% of you are backing a Munster victory under the lights at Thomond.
We might be a little biased…
With two of the four Irish provinces having picked up a win, are we set for another clean sweep this weekend?
Shane Jennings gives his thoughts to Virgin Media ahead of this evening’s game…
Did you catch the other results today from the Irish provinces?
Ulster make the quarter-finals after victory over Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.
Connacht, not to be outdone, snatched a late victory away to Bordeaux in the Challenge Cup.
Prediction Time
Who do you fancy to pick up the victory at Thomond Park this evening?
Poll Results:
It’s got that ‘big game feel’, hasn’t it?
Let’s get you sorted out with some pre-game reading…
Ahead of today’s game, Sean Farrell assesses Munster’s performances thus far and asks whether Johann van Graan’s side can see it out…
Whether backed into a corner or simply needing to apply a coup de grace, Munster tend to deliver when the finish line of the long slog through the pool is in sight.
It helps being at home, as they have been for five of the past seven seasons, but their execution in these scenarios continuously reveal innate hunger for Europe.
Since the scarring loss to Leicester in 2007′s round six, Munster have gone and won the last 11 pool finales.
You can read his full piece here.
And for the visitors…
Exeter Chiefs
15. Jack Nowell
14. Santiago Cordero
13. Henry Slade
12. Ollie Devoto
11. Tom O’Flaherty
10. Joe Simmonds
9. Nic White
1. Alec Hepburn
2. Jack Yeandle (captain)
3. Harry Williams
4. Dave Dennis
5. Jonny Hill
6. Sam Skinner
7. Don Armand
8. Matt Kvesic
Replacements:
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Ben Moon
18. Greg Holmes
19. Mitch Lees
20. Sean Lonsdale
21. Jack Maunder
22. Gareth Steenson
23. Ian Whitten
Let’s have a look at the teams…
No changes for either side as we’re just 40 minutes from kick-off.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Rhys Marshall
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Dan Goggin
Hello and welcome along to The42′s coverage of today’s final Heineken Champions Cup pool games.
It’s Munster v Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park where a win for Johann van Graan’s side will see them qualify for the quarter-final of the competition. Cian Roche will be guiding you through the live coverage this evening.
So, what do Munster need?
- A win or draw will be enough for Munster to top the group
- A defeat with a losing bonus & no winning bonus point will be enough to top the group
- Defeat without a losing bonus point would mean they would finish second in the group because of their head-to-head record with Exeter.
Stay with us to find out as we look forward to the 5.30pm kick-off.
We’ll have the team-line ups for you in the next few minutes as well as any changes to either side before the action begins.
Enjoy the game!
