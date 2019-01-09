This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Booster weeks' leave Munster turnover threat O'Mahony fresh

The southern province’s captain is enjoying working with Tadhg Beirne this season.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 6:00 AM
30 minutes ago 302 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4428641

IT SURELY PAINED Peter O’Mahony to be limited to running the water as his Munster team battled with Leinster in Thomond Park two weekends ago.

With tempers flaring and Leinster dishing out several illegal shots, it looked like the kind of game in which O’Mahony would have been firmly at home.

He did offer a few words of advice to referee Frank Murphy, his competitive spirit clear even as he wore a bib.

Peter O'Mahony O'Mahony is feeling fresh after his break. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Munster captain was rested for the weekend, as well as the one before when he missed his side’s defeat to Ulster in Belfast.

The IRFU’s player management programme is sometimes bemoaned, but O’Mahony looked wholly re-invigorated last Saturday as he made his return against Connacht in impressive fashion.

There were lineout steals, turnovers at the breakdown and his usual energy at the attacking ruck, as well as five carries and six tackles in his 64-minute outing.

There was even a try out in the 15-metre channel for the blindside flanker, who doesn’t tend to score too many of them. 

“It’s rare enough, rare enough,” says O’Mahony with a smile. “Another 12 to 14 years again!”

But the 29-year-old felt the benefit of two weekends without a game, going as far as admitting to being “happyish” with his performance at the Sportsground. 

With a huge Heineken Cup clash against Gloucester to come on Friday night in Kingsholm, O’Mahony is grateful to have had what he terms “a couple of booster weeks”.

“It’s no secret that we are well managed from the IRFU side of things,” says O’Mahony.

“The S&C [strength and conditioning] group and management were keen to get me a bit of a rest and to get a good clatter of gym stuff and a S&C booster week on top of a bit of a rest week as well.

Peter O'Mahony The Cork man returned last weekend against Connacht. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Sometimes it’s hard when you’re a player, you obviously want to play rugby and certainly for me I get a benefit out of consistency in games and that kind of thing, but you trust the backroom guys and the S&C group here, how well looked after we are and their thought process of picking these weeks to get a bit of work done and stay fresh for what will, hopefully, be a long season.

“You’re playing big games consistently, so mentally you’re on a lot of the time. It’s a stressful enough environment and it’s nice to get a few days away and chill out and get some good work done as well.”

While O’Mahony got a bang on the hip against Connacht, he says it’s “nothing too major” and is expecting to be fit to face Gloucester this weekend.

His turnover threat will be vital again, in tandem with fellow breakdown pests Tadhg Beirne and Chris Cloete, who is expected to be back from a neck issue.

Such is the ability of Munster’s pack at the defensive breakdown, it could potentially have been a case of too many cooks. But Johann van Graan’s men have found a fine balance, with O’Mahony, Beirne and Cloete giving each other room to do their best work.

“There’s not really a system, but you have to make good decisions – you can’t have two or three guys going after a ruck, particularly against the quality of teams we’re coming up against at the moment,” explains O’Mahony.

“When those two lads are there, I don’t have to do a huge amount, to be honest with you. I just keep an eye on things because they are two of the best in the game, to be fair.

“There’s not a system, making good decisions is the most important thing really.”

Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Beirne O'Mahony and Beirne are major turnover specialists. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

While working in tandem with O’Mahony around the breakdown, Beirne has also settled into the role of lineout caller with Munster in recent months.

The former Scarlets lock will be crucial again on Friday as Munster look to secure an important win to remain top of Pool 2.

“It wouldn’t be difficult for someone like him to fit in anywhere,” says O’Mahony of Beirne. “He’s a very able footballer, he has some great rugby in him, a great rugby brain and is a very hard worker.

“He obviously has an incredible body because the positions he gets himself into look incredibly awkward and I don’t know how he stays in there at times, but he’s very impressive, the manner in which he goes around here and gets his work done, even his gym stuff, very impressive. He keeps his head down.

“He is new to the calling side of things as well, I thought he has been very impressive in that area as well.

“He hadn’t done a huge amount of it until he came here and he has put his head down. Himself and Holl [Billy Holland], they get an incredible amount of work done in our attack lineout and our defensive lineout as well and he has been very impressive since he has arrived.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year
    After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year
    'I am not a greenkeeper': Guardiola rejects Liverpool's long grass accusation
    Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United, says Paul Pogba's brother
    LIVERPOOL
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Klopp defends changes as Wolves prove too good for Liverpool
    As it happened: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    LEINSTER
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    Leinster register Conor O'Brien in Champions Cup squad ahead of Toulouse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pochettino: My wish is to be at Tottenham for 20 years
    Pochettino: My wish is to be at Tottenham for 20 years
    Eighteen-year-old Bohemians striker plays trial match for Leicester City
    Chelsea do Lampard no favours with Ampadu snub

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie