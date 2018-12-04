Scannell brothers and Hanrahan among 12 players to have contracts extended by Munster

Niall and Rory Scannell will remain with Munster until the summer of 2021.

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that 12 players have signed contract extensions with the province.

John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam, Jack O’Donoghue, JJ Hanrahan, Alex Wootton, Rhys Marshall, Fineen Wycherley, Calvin Nash, Arno Botha and Jeremy Loughman have all signed on the dotted line.

Prop forward Ryan will add to his 130 Munster appearances for a further three years, while Scannell brothers Niall and Rory have signed on for a further two along with Sweetnam, O’Donoghue, Hanrahan, Wootton, Marshall and youngsters Wycherley and Nash.

South African back-row recruit Botha and front-row prospect Loughman will remain in red until June 2020.

The former has scored two tries in nine appearances since arriving from London Irish in the summer, while former Leinster academy man Loughman made his first start against Zebre in the Pro14 last month.

