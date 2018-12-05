All-Ireland champions to host Tipp in Munster hurling league opener

Donagh Maher and Aaron Gillane challenge in the air during Limerick's Munster Championship fixture with Tipp.

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS LIMERICK will host Tipperary in nine days’ time as the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League swings back into action.

Limerick will travel to Tralee to face Kerry the following Thursday, while Tipp will host The Kingdom in Nenagh on 5 January.

In Group 2, Cork and Clare will convene in Cusack Park on 29 December before the Rebels host Waterford in Mallow just four days later.

Clare will travel to Dungarvan to face Waterford on 6 January.

The final will take place on 13 January, with a time and venue to be confirmed in due course.

Group 1:

Limerick v Tipperary: Friday, 14 December, Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm

Kerry v Limerick: Thursday, 20 December, Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm

Tipperary v Kerry: Saturday, 5 January, Nenagh, 2pm

Group 2:

Clare v Cork: Saturday, 29 December, Cusack Park, 2pm

Cork v Waterford: Wednesday, 2 January, Mallow, 7.30pm

Waterford v Clare: Sunday, 6 January, Fraher Field, 3pm

