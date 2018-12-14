Joey Carbery selected to start as Munster aim to do the double over Castres

OUT-HALF JOEY CARBERY has been named in the Munster team to take on Castres in France in the Heineken Champions Cup [KO 5.30pm Irish time, BT Sport].

Carbery’s inclusion is the only change made by head coach Johann van Graan from Munster’s victory over the same opposition at Thomond Park on Sunday.

Joey Carbery pictured in training this week. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Ireland international had originally been named in the side but was forced to pull out shortly before the 30-5 win due to a hamstring injury.

He returns to play alongside Conor Murray with Munster for the first time, but centre Chris Farrell — who was also a late withdrawal in Limerick last weekend — is ruled out.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Stephen Archer

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Arno Botha

21. Alby Mathewson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Jaco Taute

Castres:

15. Scott Spedding

14. Martin Laveau

13. Thomas Combezou

12. Florian Vialelle

11. Taylor Paris

10. Benjamin Urdapilleta

9. Rory Cockott

1. Paea Faʻanunu

2. Kévin Firmin

3. Marc Clerc

4. Thibault Lassalle

5. Loic Jacquet

6. Yannick Caballero

7. Mathieu Babillot

8. Maama Vaipulu

Replacements:

16. Marc-Antoine Rallier

17. Antoine Tichit

18. Wilfried Hounkpatin

19. Christophe Samson

20. Kévin Gimeno

21. Robert Ebersohn

22. Armans Batlle

23. Ludovic Radosavljevic

