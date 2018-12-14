Joey Carbery selected to start as Munster aim to do the double over Castres

OUT-HALF JOEY CARBERY has been named in the Munster team to take on Castres in France in the Heineken Champions Cup [KO 5.30pm Irish time, BT Sport].
Carbery’s inclusion is the only change made by head coach Johann van Graan from Munster’s victory over the same opposition at Thomond Park on Sunday.
The Ireland international had originally been named in the side but was forced to pull out shortly before the 30-5 win due to a hamstring injury.
He returns to play alongside Conor Murray with Munster for the first time, but centre Chris Farrell — who was also a late withdrawal in Limerick last weekend — is ruled out.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Jaco Taute
Castres:
15. Scott Spedding
14. Martin Laveau
13. Thomas Combezou
12. Florian Vialelle
11. Taylor Paris
10. Benjamin Urdapilleta
9. Rory Cockott
1. Paea Faʻanunu
2. Kévin Firmin
3. Marc Clerc
4. Thibault Lassalle
5. Loic Jacquet
6. Yannick Caballero
7. Mathieu Babillot
8. Maama Vaipulu
Replacements:
16. Marc-Antoine Rallier
17. Antoine Tichit
18. Wilfried Hounkpatin
19. Christophe Samson
20. Kévin Gimeno
21. Robert Ebersohn
22. Armans Batlle
23. Ludovic Radosavljevic
