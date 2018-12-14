This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joey Carbery selected to start as Munster aim to do the double over Castres

Johann van Graan has made one change to the side that started last weekend’s game in Limerick.

By Paul Dollery Friday 14 Dec 2018, 11:51 AM
1 hour ago 5,245 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4395746

OUT-HALF JOEY CARBERY has been named in the Munster team to take on Castres in France in the Heineken Champions Cup [KO 5.30pm Irish time, BT Sport].

Carbery’s inclusion is the only change made by head coach Johann van Graan from Munster’s victory over the same opposition at Thomond Park on Sunday.

Joey Carbery Joey Carbery pictured in training this week. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Ireland international had originally been named in the side but was forced to pull out shortly before the 30-5 win due to a hamstring injury.

He returns to play alongside Conor Murray with Munster for the first time, but centre Chris Farrell — who was also a late withdrawal in Limerick last weekend — is ruled out.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Jaco Taute 

Castres:

15. Scott Spedding
14. Martin Laveau
13. Thomas Combezou
12. Florian Vialelle
11. Taylor Paris
10. Benjamin Urdapilleta
9. Rory Cockott

1. Paea Faʻanunu
2. Kévin Firmin
3. Marc Clerc
4. Thibault Lassalle
5. Loic Jacquet
6. Yannick Caballero
7. Mathieu Babillot
8. Maama Vaipulu

Replacements:

16. Marc-Antoine Rallier
17. Antoine Tichit
18. Wilfried Hounkpatin
19. Christophe Samson
20. Kévin Gimeno
21. Robert Ebersohn
22. Armans Batlle
23. Ludovic Radosavljevic

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

