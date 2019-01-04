This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chris Farrell and Peter O'Mahony return in a strong Munster XV

Johann van Graan is bringing an impressive team and bench to Galway.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 4 Jan 2019, 12:10 PM
By Murray Kinsella Friday 4 Jan 2019, 12:10 PM
https://the42.ie/4423470

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has recalled Chris Farrell and Peter O’Mahony for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 inter-provincial clash with Connacht in Galway [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/TG4/Premier Sports].

Chris Farrell Farrell is set for his second return from injury this season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Outside centre Farrell has been sidelined in recent weeks with a frustrating thigh injury, while captain O’Mahony was absent from last weekend’s win over Leinster due to the IRFU’s player management programme.

In total, van Graan has made seven changes to the side that beat Leinster, with Tommy O’Donnell, Alex Wootton, Alby Mathewson, Jeremy Loughman and Arno Botha also coming into the starting XV.

Andrew Conway moves to fullback, with Keith Earls switching over to the right wing from the left, where Wootton starts, while Dan Goggin shifts to inside centre from the 13 shirt to accommodate the fit-again Farrell. 

Joey Carbery continues at out-half, with Mathewson in for Conor Murray, who drops to the bench.

Loughman joins Ireland internationals Niall Scannell and John Ryan in the front row, while Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne continue in the locking department.

Peter O'Mahony O'Mahony captains a strong Munster team. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

With CJ Stander among the substitutes, Botha starts at number eight with O’Mahony and O’Donnell completing the back row.

Van Graan can call on a strong bench at the Sportsground too, with Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Tyler Bleyendaal and Sammy Arnold all named as replacements alongside Stander and Murray. 

Munster (v Connacht)

15. Andrew Conway
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Dan Goggin
11. Alex Wootton
10. Joey Carbery
9. Alby Mathewson

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. CJ Stander
21. Conor Murray
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Sammy Arnold

Referee: Mike Adamson [SRU]. 

